Fasting High Blood Pressure Management Tips: Top 7 Ayurvedic Drinks To Control Hypertension Symptoms In the Morning

Are you suffering from constant blood pressure spike in the morning? Try to add these 7 Ayurvedic drinks to your daily routine to control hypertension symptoms.

High Blood Pressure Management Tips: Ever heard of the 'silent killer' known as Hypertension, or in simpler terms, High Blood Pressure? Well, it's a pretty common condition where too much force is applied against the artery walls as blood flows. Even though this killer works silently, causing no major symptoms, it can lead to life-threatening health problems strokes, heart diseases, and even kidney failure. That's why it's crucial to get to grips with its causes, the risks it carries, and the ways to tame it for a healthier life.

Morning empty stomach high blood pressure spike - Ever notice your blood pressure shoots up in the mornings? That's called Morning High Blood Pressure Spike and it's a concern for those grappling with hypertension. It is essential to get a firm handle on this sudden rise in blood pressure upon waking, to guarantee a healthy heart. Ayurveda, the age-old Indian health wisdom provides a wholesome route to wellness. This article focuses on the top 7 Ayurvedic beverages that can help keep hypertension in check, particularly in the morning.

High Blood Pressure In The Morning

While on a fast, careful management of high blood pressure is indispensable to avoid detrimental health consequences. Incorporating Ayurvedic beverages into your fasting schedule can offer a natural and efficient alternative to mitigate hypertension and support overall wellness.

Seven Ayurvedic Elixirs for Hypertension Control

Tulsi Tea

Known as holy basil, tulsi is a powerful herb with anti-inflammatory benefits. A morning tulsi tea can soothe the mind, reduce stress, and help maintain blood pressure.

Ashwagandha Milk

An adaptogenic herb, ashwagandha assists the body in managing stress. Ashwagandha powder mixed with warm milk has a calming effect and helps alleviate hypertension.

Amla Juice

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a vitamin C and antioxidant powerhouse. Regular amla juice consumption supports heart health, helps maintain blood pressure levels, and strengthens immunity.

Ginger Lemon Tea

Ginger and lemon in warm water aid digestion, reduce inflammation and enhance cardiovascular health making it a refreshing drink to manage hypertension.

Arjuna Bark Tea

Known for its cardio-protective qualities, Arjuna bark brewed as a tea strengthens heart muscles and helps manage blood pressure.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon, a spice that helps control blood pressure and improves blood circulation. Consuming water infused with boiled cinnamon sticks can be particularly beneficial for those dealing with hypertension.

Moringa Leaf Smoothie

Moringa leaves brim with nutrients and antioxidants. A smoothie made with moringa leaves, fruits, and water can be a nutritious addition to your fasting routine to support blood pressure management.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is an unfortunately common health issue affecting an alarming number of people globally. While a range of medications are at your disposal to control hypertension, many are now exploring home remedies rooted in Ayurveda - an age-old Indian medicinal system. Offering a treasure trove of natural remedies, Ayurveda gives you the tools to balance your blood pressure and boost your overall wellness. All the herbs and Ayurvedic drinks mentioned above are eligible to provide a natural and effective way to control hypertension. However, make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your daily diet routine.