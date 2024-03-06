Fasting Diabetes Management Tips: Top 7 Empty Stomach Ayurvedic Drinks To Control Morning Blood Sugar Spike

Ayurvedic Tips To Control High Blood Sugar Levels: Ever wondered what fasting blood sugar implies? It's the level of glucose in your bloodstream after you haven't eaten, usually overnight. It's a vital metric for spotting and managing issues like diabetes. You'll normally have this check in the morning before you've eaten anything.

But why does fasting blood sugar sometimes increase? There are numerous triggers. One frequent cause is the Dawn Phenomenon - your body lets loose hormones in the first few waking hours that encourage your liver to release glucose, causing a rise in blood sugar. Another explanation could be the Somogyi Effect, where night-time blood sugar crashes, prompting the body to increase blood sugar.

If you have diabetes or you're at risk, it's crucial to keep these fasting blood sugar increases in check. Here are some handy tips:

For those grappling with diabetes, taming unruly blood sugar levels is an everyday challenge. Fortunately, a traditional route to steady blood sugar control is sipping Ayurvedic drinks first thing in the morning. Far from being a one-trick pony, these drinks provide a myriad of health benefits along with their diabetes-friendly credentials. Let's dive into today's list and unveil the seven Ayurvedic wonder drinks that offer equilibrium to the dawn sugar rush menace.

Empty Stomach Amla Juice Shots

Amla - the Indian powerhouse of fruit, is chock full of vital nutrients and antioxidants. Start your day with a glass of freshly pressed amla juice, it works wonders in cutting down your blood sugar. With its impressive Vitamin C content, amla amplifies insulin sensitivity which can go a long way in your diabetic care routine.

Bitter Gourd Or Karela Juice

Having earned its stripes in Ayurvedic diabetes treatment, the bitter gourd, or the "karela" is known for its prowess in sugar control. A morning glass of bitter gourd juice humbles the blood sugar, thanks to its natural charantin and polypeptide-P that boost insulin production and set your blood sugar in line.

Freshly Brewed Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon, a staple household spice, is celebrated for empowering insulin sensitivity. A cup of cinnamon tea in the morning serves as a sweet solution for keeping sugar spikes at bay. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties can offer additional boosts to diabetes patients.

Soaked Fenugreek Seeds Water

Loaded with soluble fiber, fenugreek seeds put brakes on sugar absorption into your bloodstream. To enjoy its benefits, steep fenugreek seeds overnight, and drink the infused water as a morning ritual - it'll keep your blood sugar on a leash all day.

Milk With a Pinch of Turmeric

Turmeric is yet another strong anti-inflammatory ingredient with credible effects on diabetes. Warm up with a glass of turmeric milk in the morning and experience a fall in insulin resistance and blood sugar levels. The key player here is curcumin, a compound in turmeric known for its therapeutic magic.

Ginger-Lemon Shots On Empty Stomach

A revitalizing mix of ginger and lemon can provide a tangy treat for diabetics. Ginger aids digestion while reducing blood sugar and lemon gifts you a healthy dose of Vitamin C. Kick-start your day with this tonic and say goodbye to morning sugar shoot-ups.

Neem Leaves Juice For Detoxification

As a bitter herb, neem is acknowledged for its anti-diabetic character. Embrace neem juice first thing in the morning and recognize its blood sugar-balancing act. Additional perks include detoxification and overall vitality boosts.

The above-mentioned Ayurvedic drinks can help in managing morning blood sugar spikes naturally. Remember though, before making sweeping dietary or lifestyle changes, speak with a healthcare pro or an Ayurvedic expert.