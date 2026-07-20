Fasting blood sugar spike: 5 signs your diabetes has gone out of control

Signs of fasting blood sugar spike: Scroll down to know what happens inside your body when diabetes symptoms get out of control. Protect your body before it's too late!

Waking up to consistently high fasting blood sugar readings is more than just a bad start to the day -- it could be your body's way of warning that diabetes is slipping out of control. When blood sugar levels remain elevated, they can silently damage vital organs and significantly increase the risk of serious complications. The good news? Your body often sends clear warning signs before the condition worsens. From excessive thirst to constant fatigue, recognising these red flags early can make all the difference. In this article, we tell you when the body needs urgent help with blood sugar levels, how to manage diabetes and control symptoms associated with it.

Signs of High Blood Sugar Induced Diabetes Spike

Here are some of the warning signs that your body may send when your diabetes induced by high blood sugar levels is completely out of control:

Excessive thirst that can get out of control. Frequent urination or not able to control the urge to urinate repeatedly in small durations. Blurred vision - this is a very important sign that shouldn't be ignored at any cost. Extreme tiredness or fatigue.

Persistent high blood sugar can lead to dehydration, dry mouth, and slow-healing sores.

According to Prof. Dr. S. Jegadesh Chandra Bose is a Robotic GI and Endo-Bariatric Surgeon, Lifestyle Expert, and Gastrointestinal Specialist at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) is common in people who have diabetes. If it's left untreated, chronic hyperglycemia can lead to diabetes complications, such as nerve damage, eye disease and kidney damage.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor or an expert if you spot any of the signs and symptoms mentioned above. Take care of your body and note signs that it is sending to prevent unwanted health emergencies.

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