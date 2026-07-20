Fasting blood sugar spike: 5 signs your diabetes has gone out of control

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 20, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Waking up to consistently high fasting blood sugar readings is more than just a bad start to the day -- it could be your body's way of warning that diabetes is slipping out of control. When blood sugar levels remain elevated, they can silently damage vital organs and significantly increase the risk of serious complications. The good news? Your body often sends clear warning signs before the condition worsens. From excessive thirst to constant fatigue, recognising these red flags early can make all the difference. In this article, we tell you when the body needs urgent help with blood sugar levels, how to manage diabetes and control symptoms associated with it.
Here are some of the warning signs that your body may send when your diabetes induced by high blood sugar levels is completely out of control:
Persistent high blood sugar can lead to dehydration, dry mouth, and slow-healing sores.
According to Prof. Dr. S. Jegadesh Chandra Bose is a Robotic GI and Endo-Bariatric Surgeon, Lifestyle Expert, and Gastrointestinal Specialist at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) is common in people who have diabetes. If it's left untreated, chronic hyperglycemia can lead to diabetes complications, such as nerve damage, eye disease and kidney damage.
Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor or an expert if you spot any of the signs and symptoms mentioned above. Take care of your body and note signs that it is sending to prevent unwanted health emergencies.
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