Fasting blood cholesterol spike: 5 signs your LDL level is completely out of control

Fasting high cholesterol symptoms: Scroll down to know the top 5 often ignored signs of high LDL that the body sends during the early hours of the day.

Medically Verified By: Dr Priya Palimkar

A high fasting cholesterol reading ---especially elevated LDL (low-density lipoprotein), often called the "bad" cholesterol --- can be a silent warning that your heart health is at risk. Since high LDL cholesterol rarely causes symptoms in its early stages, many people remain unaware until serious complications develop. However, when cholesterol levels become dangerously high, your body may start showing subtle signs that shouldn't be ignored. In this article, we tell you the five most ignored warning signs that your body sends indicating that LDL cholesterol may be completely out of control.

What Is Fasting Blood Cholesterol Spike?

According to the American Heart Association, fasting blood cholesterol spike is frequently caused by metabolic shifts rather than dietary intake. During prolonged fasting or starvation, the body breaks down fat tissue for energy, releasing fatty acids to the liver, which can temporarily elevate LDL ("bad") cholesterol.

While the entire concept may sound not very concerning, experts suggest that fasting blood cholesterol spike can put extra pressure on the heart, reduce its functions and can even increase ones' risk of suffering from stroke and cardiac arrest.

Symptoms of Fasting Blood Cholesterol Spike

To mitigate this risk and to ensure that the heart is functioning optimally in order to support the body's overall functioning, in this piece, we talk about signs that shouldn't be ignored, and tips to manage fasting blood cholesterol spike.

Signs:

Chest discomfort and pain accompanied by difficulty in breathing- feeling like someone is punching hard on your chest. Excessive sweating even when your body's overall temperature is under control. Rapid heartbeat - this is one of the most commonly ignored signs of poor heart health. Xanthomas - These are yellowish patches or lumps that appear on the skin, often around the eyes, elbows, knees, or other joints. These are caused by cholesterol deposits under the skin and can be a visible sign of high cholesterol levels. Cold or frozen limbs: If your cholesterol is high, blood flow to the limbs may be restricted, leading to numbness or a cold sensation in your hands and feet. This is due to narrowed arteries, which can make it harder for blood to circulate efficiently.

Sometimes there are other signs as well that the body presents when blood cholesterol levels are out of control. These signs include - vision issues (blurry vision), nausea or vomiting and extreme fatigue. Remember, not all tiredness are due to high LDL levels and poor heart health. Extreme fatigue is also a associated with many other serious lifestyle disorders.

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Now the question is - How to manage your LDL levels? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), in order to maintain cholesterol levels, one must ensure good eating habits, proper exercise routine, controlled stress levels and most importantly manage blood pressure levels.

Speaking to THS, Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, said - "Lifestyle changes remain the mainstay in prevention. The key dietary modifications include a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats, while avoiding processed and sugary foods. Equally important is restricting salt intake to less than 5 grams per day, as excess sodium significantly raises blood pressure and increases the long-term risk of heart attacks and strokes. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, which is beneficial for vascular health, weight control, and insulin sensitivity, should be achieved weekly. Sleep, which should be for seven to eight hours, has a surprisingly powerful effect on controlling blood pressure and metabolism. Cessation of smoking, in any form, is a must".

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Always get yourself checked by a doctor upon spotting any of the warning signs and symptoms associated with high cholesterol levels. Ensure your LDL levels are under control and your heart is safe.

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