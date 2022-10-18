Fake Pesticides Can Cause Cancer, Alzheimer’s: When The Antidote Becomes Poison To Human Lives

Immediate health effects from fake pesticide exposure include irritation of the nose, throat, and skin causing burning, stinging, and itching as well as rashes and blisters.

From cancer to Alzheimer's, chemical pesticides have a damaging impact on health. Read on to know all about this.

The agriculture industry, which is the backbone of our economy, is facing multiple threats from the growth of fake pesticides. Counterfeit pesticides pose increased risks to consumers through unknown and untested residues. Unlike legal, registered products, spurious pesticides could contain unknown toxic impurities and have not been tested for human health impact. Residues of unknown and untested substances could get carried into harvested food and compromise consumer health, whilst also posing health threats to farmers through exposure during application.

Made secretly and given names that sometimes resemble the original, counterfeited pesticides account for up to 30 per cent of the $4 billion pesticide market, according to a government-endorsed study. The problems caused by fake pesticides are clearly not as devastating as those caused by fake medications. But, the 'unapproved and potentially dangerous compounds may end up on fruit and vegetables, which when consumed, can affect the lives of people. There are also potentially damaging impacts on the farmers handling the chemicals, and on the environment that includes the loss of crops.

Harmful effects of fake pesticides

Fake pesticides have a multitude of harmful effects. A number of people have died after they consumed contaminated food containing monocrotophos pesticides. Once it enters the food chain, fake pesticides threaten public health. Farmers are not the only ones who can be impacted by toxic chemicals used in fake pesticides. If crops with fake pesticides make it to market, end consumers could be at risk of ingesting dangerous chemicals, leading to short-term and/or long-term health effects.

TRENDING NOW

The health impact of harmful pesticides goes beyond revenue loss. From cancer to Alzheimer's, chemical pesticides have a damaging impact on health. On the one hand, dangerous pesticide exposure can lead to harmful conditions for the farmer during the application process. Immediate health effects from fake pesticide exposure include irritation of the nose, throat, and skin causing burning, stinging, and itching as well as rashes and blisters.

Fake pesticides can alter brain chemicals

Chronic exposure to pesticides can alter the chemicals in our brains and trigger depression. Besides, fake pesticides contain dangerous and illegal substances that can make depression worse for farmers.

It can cause cancer too

Counterfeit pesticides use low-quality solvents and cancer-causing active ingredients. It is well known that constant and unchecked exposure to pesticide sprays increases the risk of lung cancer. Fake pesticides contain impurities like ethyl methanesulfonate, isomalathion, or nonylphenol ethoxylates. Therefore, fake pesticides can be carcinogenic. Did you know that 10 per cent of all cancer cases are due to prolonged exposure to low doses of chemical pesticides? Now imagine the number when these chemical pesticides are adulterated with more toxins!

You may like to read

Overall health impact of fake pesticides

Let us look at a few other harmful effects here:

Besides triggering neurological defects, fake pesticides can cause hormonal imbalances.

They pose an additional risk to pregnant women when used for household purposes.

Exposure to harmful pesticides is known to cause fetal growth restrictions and miscarriages in pregnant women.

The use of fake pesticides adds to the misery of poor farmers who suffer from low returns from their agricultural produce. And, no compensation can fill the gap created by the loss of human life. Unregulated chemicals from counterfeited pesticides can be harmful not only to crops but can also get into the food chain with unknown effects on ecosystems and human health.

(This article is authored by Vikas Jain, Founder & CEO, of Acviss Technologies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES