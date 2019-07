If you notice any new pigmented growth on your skin or any changes in the appearance of an existing mole, it may be melanoma. This is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. It develops in the cells that produce melanin (pigment responsible for your skin colour). This type of cancer can also develop in your eyes and in the intestine. Some symptoms include skin sore that fails to heal, a flat, red spot that is rough, dry, or scaly, a shiny, waxy, smooth, or pale lump, etc. Mostly, melanoma occurs in the areas that remain exposed to the sun for a long time.

Sometimes, it becomes difficult for laymen to understand the difference between a normal and unusual mole that indicates melanoma. Well, normal moles are around 6 millimetres in diametre and they display a uniform colour. They have a distinct border that separates the mole from your surrounding skin. However, unusual moles can be identified by keeping A, B, C, D, and E in mind. Here, A stands for asymmetrical shape, B represents irregular border, C refers to changes in colour, D represents diametre and E is for evolving. Malignant moles vary in appearance and can be easily identified.

As far as its diagnosis is concerned, your doctor will use microscopic or photographic tools to see a developed lesion in more detail. In case he feels you have cancer, you may have to further go to a cancer specialist for a biopsy. He may take a sample of the lesion for examination in the laboratory.

RISK FACTORS BEHIND MELANOMA

Normally, skin cells develop in a controlled way pushing the older ones towards the surface of the skin to die and shed. However, when some cells undergo DNA damage due to various factors, including genetic cause, ultraviolet radiation, etc., melanoma occurs. There are several factors that can increase your risk of developing this condition. Read on to know about them.

Having fair skin

Though melanoma can affect anyone with any complexion, it is more prevalent in those with lighter complexion. Having a lighter complexion means the presence of less melanin pigment in your skin. This pigment protects you from the damages caused by UV radiation. If you have less melanin, you will have blond or red hair and light-coloured eyes. You will also get sunburn easily.

Excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light

Exposure to UV radiation can increase your risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma. UV radiation penetrates the skin and causes permanent damage to the cells. This radiation is made up of UVA and UVB rays. The former goes directly into the dermis (inner layer of the skin) and causes genetic damage to cells. Also, this ray can cause photo-ageing (wrinkling, blotchiness etc.) and suppresses your immune system. UVB, on the other hand, penetrates the epidermis (top layer of the skin) and damages the cells. It is responsible for sunburn, a known factor responsible for skin cancer, especially melanoma. As the rays suppress the immune system, the damaged cells multiply without facing any problem.

Notably, the sun is not the only source of UV rays. Phototherapy, black-light lamps, mercury-vapour lamps, high-pressure xenon and xenon-mercury arc lamps, welding arcs, and plasma torches can also emit UV rays.

Living close to the equator or at a higher altitude

The temperature at the equator or in areas close to the equator remains high throughout the year. This is because the sun’s rays are more direct in those areas. This means that UV radiation is also more here. Also, at higher altitudes, there are no barriers between you and the sun’s rays. You will be exposed to more UV radiation. This may cause melanoma, as explained earlier.

A history of sunburn

According to a research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, sunburn is an inflammatory reaction that happens after acute intermittent exposure of the skin to intense solar radiation. And, it has been found to be a strong predictor of melanoma risk. One or more severe, blisters due to sunburns can make you vulnerable to melanoma.

Many unusual moles

As mentioned earlier, normal moles are generally confused with the abnormal ones. This is because melanomas (malignant moles or tumours) often resemble normal moles. Some even develop from previous moles. The majority of melanomas are black or brown in colour. If you have more than 50 ordinary moles on your body, you probably have melanoma, or you are at an increased risk of developing it. You should consult a doctor as soon as possible. Also, the presence of an unusual mole means the same.

A family history of melanoma

According to the American Cancer Society, you are vulnerable to skin cancer, especially melanoma, if you have somebody in your immediate family who has had this cancer. Approximately 10 per cent of all people with this condition have a family history of the disease.

Weakened immune system

When your body’s defense system is week, it won’t be able to fight against the damages caused by either external or internal factors. The immune system acts as a barrier between your body and potential threats to it. In case of its inability to defend your body, UV rays and other factors get easy access to your body cells and damage them. This results in their uncontrolled growth, which is, as we know, a sign of cancer.