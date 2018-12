Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when bacteria which normally grow in other parts of the gut start growing in the small intestine and leads to a serious infection. Thus, this can also invite excruciating pain and diarrhoea. It can be fatal and lead to malnutrition, since, the bacteria will start to use up the body’s nutrients. SIBO symptoms will give a tough time to your gut and can snatch away your peace. It can bring down your productivity and wreak your well-being. You may exhibit symptoms like bloating, cramp, gas, diarrhoea, constipation, indigestion, and many more.

You may suffer from SIBO if your small bowel has anatomic abnormalities, the pH changes in your small bowel if your immunity is low and the muscular activity of the small intestine malfunctions. Furthermore, this grave condition is also linked with viral gastroenteritis, or a stomach bug, Crohn’s disease, nerve damage, irritable bowel syndrome and so on. These are the risk factors of it- scleroderma, hypothyroidism, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. Hence, you should consult your specialist and get it sorted immediately. Moreover, we lay down few tips to help you to deal with it.

What to eat and delete

You should include grapes, carrot, quinoa, eggs, almond and coconut milk in your diet. Also, see to it that you avoid foods like processed foods, lactose, cabbage and brussel sprouts which have galactan, foods which contain fructan like wheat, and asparagus. Make sure that you seek your expert’s advice regarding the right kind of diet you should follow.

Try these magnificent solutions to deal with it:

You can opt for lavender oil

That lovely lavender oil has an insane amount of health benefits. It can help you to cure a range of health ailments due to its healing properties. It can restore your gut flora to normal by treating SIBO. You can add lavender oil to the water and drink that magical solution. But, remember not to go overboard. You should drink it in a controlled quantity.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help you to restore your stomach’s pH. It is antimicrobial in nature and can help you to deal with infections by tackling the infectious gut flora. You should add that apple cider vinegar to the warm water and just consume it immediately.

You can opt for cinnamon

Cinnamon can help you in killing many disease-causing intestinal pathogens which can lead to food poisoning. So, to deal with SIBO, you should see to it that you add some cinnamon power to the water and sip on it.