Facts About Organ Donation: Which Are The Most Transplanted Organs?

A single organ donor has the potential to save up to eight lives

Organ donation is a life-saving act that involves the transplantation of organs from a deceased or living donor to someone in need. Here are some facts about organ donation that you should know.

Organ donation is a life-saving act and improves the lives of countless people. It is a known fact that organ transplantation provides a second chance at life for those suffering from end-stage organ failure. Whether it is a heart, liver, kidney, or lung transplant, these vital organs can give hope to patients who are desperately waiting for a suitable match. Without organ donation, these individuals may face an uncertain future filled with pain and limited mobility. One's quality of life will be poor. Through the selfless act of donating organs after death or through living donations, donors have the opportunity to save lives and ensure that others can continue their journey. However, it is essential to understand the facts associated with organ donation.

Here, Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, has highlighted some important facts about organ donation that we all should know.

One organ donor can save multiple lives

A single organ donor has the potential to save up to eight lives, as different organs such as the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and intestines can be transplanted to different recipients. This remarkable aspect of organ donation highlights its significance and the impact it can have on numerous individuals and their families.

Even people with chronic illnesses may become organ donors

Many people believe that they are ineligible to donate organs due to existing health conditions or advanced age. However, this perception is not accurate. Doctors evaluate each potential donor individually at the time of death and determine if any organs are suitable for transplantation. Moreover, even those with chronic illnesses may still be eligible as certain organs could benefit others who share similar conditions.

Organ donation is rewarding

The act of donating organs can bring about a sense of fulfillment and positivity. It enables a family to navigate the difficult journey of grief and cope with their bereavement by having the knowledge that their loved one's legacy lives on through saving lives.

You can donate organs while you're still alive

One has the option to donate either one kidney or a lobe of your liver while still being alive. The majority of living donations occur among family members or close friends.

The most transplanted organs

Although the kidneys, liver, and heart are the most frequently transplanted organs, there is a wide range of other organs and tissues that can also be donated. You will be surprised to know that even connective tissues, skin, bones, bone marrow, and even corneas can be donated. Speak to the doctor and pledge to donate your organs.

The takeaway message

"Organ donation presents an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by giving others a second chance at life. By actively considering becoming an organ donor and discussing it with your loved ones, one can contribute to creating a society where more lives can be saved through this selfless act of kindness," concludes Dr. Bhuwania.

