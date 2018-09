Experts believe that overeating or eating too fast can also trigger a hiccup. © Shutterstock

Getting hiccups in the middle of a board meeting, at a social do or in the middle of the conversation is really annoying. However, it is not a medical emergency. A hiccup is defined as the involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, occurring at the same time as the contracting of the voice box, and the closure of the glottis, which together blocks air intake. Often, they go away on their own but till the time they last they are irritating is to say the least. Here are a few things about hiccups that you should know.

Hiccups can be due to various causes

It is not known clearly what triggers a hiccup. But experts believe that it can be caused by shock, stress, alcohol consumption, smoking, sudden change in temperature, excitement and overeating or eating too fast. Many of these things irritate the esophagus, which can trigger the hiccups.

Hiccups are short-lived

We don’t see an episode of hiccup to stretch beyond few minutes. But if it stays for days or more, you could be at risk for serious health problems. Hiccups that won’t quit could signal a range of medical conditions including ulcers, malaria, and even cancer.

It is not only humans who hiccup

In fact, most mammals hiccup, surprisingly. But humans tend to do it more than any other animal. It’s more common for babies to get hiccups than adults, and fetuses are known to hiccup in the womb.

There are home remedies for hiccups

What work for one might not work for the other. So, try the mundane first, hold your breath or drink a glass of water. Many hiccup home remedies, such as breathing into a paper bag might cause a decrease in muscle spasms, but it’s not definite and it isn’t guaranteed to make your hiccups stop.

Experts still don’t know why hiccups exist

Some scientists say that hiccups are a trait left over from our evolutionary past—that the muscles that make us hiccup were originally intended for our gills. Others say that hiccups help fetuses prepare for breathing by exercising their muscles so it is a necessary physiological function.