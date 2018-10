Finding it difficult to swallow your food? Are you unable to do your daily chores? Do you experience muscle twitching? You might be suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease (named after the famous baseball player who was diagnosed with it). Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS can be termed as a progressive nervous system (neurological) disease that can destroy your nerve cells . Though, the doctors are unaware about the causes of it.

If you are suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, you will notice muscle twitching and weakness in your limbs. Then, you might experience slurred speech. You will be astounded to know that amyotrophic lateral sclerosis also affects those muscles which you need to eat, speak and move. It is scary, right? Unfortunately, there is no cure for this life-threatening condition.

You will exhibit symptoms like tripping and falling, hand weakness and clumsiness, you will not able to do your daily chores easily, you will find it difficult to swallow your food, you may experience muscle twitching in your shoulder, arms and even tongue, you might get muscle cramps and your legs, feet or ankles might get weakened.

You may first get amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in your hands, feet or limbs after which it can spread throughout your body. Your nerve cells will get destroyed as the disease advances and you will also find it difficult to eat your food and breathe properly.

Due to a disorganized immune system, you may suffer from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This means your immune system can attack your own body cells which can result in the death of your nerve cells. You may also suffer from it due to various genetic mutations. Those who have higher than normal levels of glutamate (a chemical messenger in the brain) around the nerve cells then it can be toxic to some of your nerve cells.