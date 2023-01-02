Facing Skin Issues? It Could Be Fungal Acne!

Acne problems can follow you even into your adulthood. Know all about fungal acne!

If you are a grown woman or a man you might be relieved thinking the fact that you never have to suffer from itchy red acne on your skin and face. Acnes are mostly common among teenagers. But, did you know that it can also follow you into your adulthood. According to The American Acne Association, 31.9% of adult females and 20.5% of adult males are affected by acne in their adult years. An irritating skin condition that is very similar to acne is fungal acne and it happens to adults. The treatment to this kind of acne is different from normal acne treatment so be careful not to use normal treatments on fungal acne. Always be sure to consult a doctor.

Difference Between Regular Acne And Fungal Acne

Fungal acne might look a lot similar to regular acne but there is a big difference in what causes it. Common acnes occur when bacteria, oil, and dead skin cause blockages in your hair follicles. Fungal acne on the other hand is caused due to yeast infection. It is specifically caused by Malassezia yeast. Fungal acne can lead to pimples in hair follicles but usually it shows up in very specific areas such as forehead, chest area, neck and upper arms.

How Can You Treat It?

Because this type of acne is not caused by bacteria and is caused by yeast infection, it requires different measures for treatments. While facial and body acne can usually be treated by spot treatments and other chemicals, anti-fungal treatments are best suited for staving off fungal acne. You might be surprised to know that the best way to treat it by using anti-dandruff shampoo. Other ways can be by wearing loose clothing, making sure you are not sweaty and if you are you should take a hot shower. It will wash away the yeast.