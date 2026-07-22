Facial paralysis: How gentle electroacupuncture may boost nerve repair

Gentle electroacupuncture may support nerve repair and improve recovery in facial paralysis. Here's what emerging research suggests and why experts urge cautious optimism.

Facial paralysis.

For people living with long-term facial paralysis, constant facial weakness, involuntary muscle movement and eye dryness can be physically and emotionally debilitating. The good news is that a new study indicates that a mild form of electroacupuncture could repair damaged facial nerves without needing either high or painful stimulation. The results were published in Acupuncture Research by the researchers of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Universityof Chinese Medicine and the Clinical Medical College of Acupuncture-Moxibustion and Rehabilitation.

Why chronic facial paralysis needs better treatment

Peripheral facial paralysis (PFP) occurs in approximately 38 per 100,000 people in China with 2 per cent to 29 per cent patients experiencing lasting complications like facial twisting, eye dryness and muscle synkinesis. Although electroacupuncture is currently being used to heal nerves, physicians have not been able to demonstrate that a stronger electrical current would result in greater benefits than a weaker current.

How the study was conducted

The randomized patient, assessor and data analyst study included 66 patients aged 18 years or older with unilateral facial paralysis lasting atleast 3 months. The participants were divided into three groups: electroacupuncture at motion threshold, electroacupuncture at sensory threshold and sham electroacupuncture.

According to the study all participants received 20 sessions of treatment that included 1 session every 3 days. Later, researchers used a House-Brackmann (H-B) grading scale, Facial Disability Index (FDI), blink reflex testing and facial nerve injury assessments to measure recovery.

Gentle stimulation had long-lasting effects

Interestingly the findings showed that both electroacupuncture groups demonstrated significantly more improvement in facial nerve function than the sham group after 20 treatment sessions with benefits continuing during the 1-month follow-up.

Patients who were given motion-threshold electroacupuncture showed improvement in social functioning by the 10th treatment while those patients continuing through the sensory-threshold stimulation showed similar improvements by the 20th treatment. But neither method was found to be the best for restoring physical facial movement.

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The team of scientists also discovered that motion-threshold electroacupuncture enhanced the blink reflex which indicates activity in the brainstem nerves that control the nerve movement in the face. Injury rates of the temporal and buccal branches of the facial nerve also showed significant decrease in both treatment groups suggesting better nerve regeneration.

"We were surprised to find that barely perceptible stimulation worked almost as well as visible muscle twitching," the authors said. "For patients living with facial paralysis for months, being able to feel a tiny current may be enough to kickstart brainstem reflex pathways. This means clinicians don't always have to crank up the intensity to get good results. Comfort matters, and our data show that less can indeed be equally effective when it comes to electroacupuncture for long-term facial palsy."

The implications of the findings

The researchers say that the study provides practical advice for clinicians treating chronic facial paralysis. Because sensory-threshold electroacupuncture can be more comfortable for patients and still provide similar benefits potentially enhancing patient adherence to treatment. The study also noted that the blink reflex may be a useful indicator of recovery. Although larger clinical trials are required those results indicate a less aggressive method for electroacupuncture which may aid in promoting nerve repair and quality of life for people suffering from permanent facial paralysis.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new therapy.