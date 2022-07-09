Facial Paralysis: Can Covid-19 Vaccination Cause Bell's Palsy?

Side-effects of covid vaccine: People are facing the problem of facial paralysis, claims study

Covid patients are more likely to have facial paralysis than those taking the vaccine. In scientific terminology, this condition is named Bell's Palsy. Scientists say that there is a risk of Bell's Palsy even among those who take the vaccine, but its cases are very few. Scientists have made this affirmation from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. According to the study, this problem has been recorded as a rare side-effect of the corona vaccine. So let's know about this Bell's Palsy and analysis.

What Is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's palsy is when the muscles on one side of the face become temporarily weak. Due to this, half of the person's face hangs, so the person starts having trouble speaking and closing the eyes.

Can Bell's Palsy Be Cured Or Not?

Experts say this is a temporary condition, with symptoms that start improving in a few days. In many patients, the symptoms of this disease are completely cured in 5-6 months, but in some patients, this problem persists for a long time.

How Does This Disease Happen?

It is believed that when the body's immune system overreacts, it causes facial swelling, affecting the facial nerve. The condition is supposed to happen when the facial muscles' nerve gets compressed.

Symptoms Of Bell's Palsy

In this type of paralysis, each person's symptoms are also seen differently. The early signs of Bell's Palsy are as follows:

Feeling or being unable to smile and speak Frequent spitting up or drooling Difficulty in eating and drinking Eye and mouth dryness Facial muscle strain Facial weakness Eye irritation Headache

What Does The Study Say?

According to a study, patients infected with the coronavirus are more likely to have Bell's Palsy than those taking the corona vaccine. Researchers compared Bell's palsy's risk in corona patients with those who had taken the corona vaccine, in which this thing came to the fore.

According to the study, these trials were conducted on Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines. Although scientists say whether the corona vaccine can cause Bell's palsy or not, it cannot be said clearly yet. Still, more research is needed on this.