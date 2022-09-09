Facial Injuries Common During Car Accidents, Wearing Rear Seat Belts Should Be Made Mandatory: Expert

Seat belt use is an effective way to prevent serious injuries during motor vehicle crashes, but most cabs don't have functional rear seat belts in India.

Do you wear rear seat belts while traveling in a cab? Wearing wearing of rear seat belts can help prevent serious injuries in the event of an accident or if the driver applies emergency brakes. But it is not mandatory in India.

Car accidents lead to whiplash, back injuries, concussions, and broken bones. But one of the most common and least talked about injuries from is facial trauma. A significant number of road accident victims suffer from facial and head injuries due to lack of airbags and not wearing rear seat belts in cars. It should be made mandatory to wear seat belts for all the passengers sitting at the front and back sides of the car, suggested Dr. Debraj Shome, Director of The Esthetic Clinics, India.

The expert has also appealed to Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, and Traffic Police Commissioner for immediate enforcement of compulsory wearing of rear seat belts to avoid serious facial injuries.

Facial injuries during road accidents

There is a surge in the number of people suffering from minor to severe facial injuries during road accidents or applying emergency brakes to save from potholes in children and older adults.

Facial injuries due to accidents can seriously damage the face, leading to facial fractures, swelling, mouth puncture, broken jawbone, fractured nose, ripped skin, bruising, burns, broken tooth, cuts, and lacerations, said Dr. Shome.

He added, "Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents are frequently the cause of facial injuries in a majority of people. Shattered glass can pierce the skin, and steering wheels and airbags can induce facial fractures. Road accidents can leave one's face disfigured for life. It is observed that facial injuries are becoming increasingly common. One out of every ten patients visit for a minor facial injury, while a small percentage suffers from more severe injuries involving the facial bones or soft tissue."

One who is on medications like blood thinners may find it challenging to recover from facial wounds. Facial injuries can change your look as well as your ability to speak, hear, and breathe.

Those with facial injuries may sometimes require face reconstruction surgery, according to Dr Shome.

No concept of wearing car restraining seats in India

Sometimes in order to avoid potholes on road, or some things comes up, the driver applies the emergency brakes. In such case, the person sitting at the rear becomes prone to severe injuries. Moreover, when a couple is traveling by car along with the child, they make the child sit in the rear. But unfortunately, there is no concept of wearing car restraining seats, even for young children in India, stated Dr Shome.

He added, "India is a country where only drivers wear a seat belt to avoid a fine, rather than protection from injuries. Many people buy cars with only 2 airbags and feel that it is an 'unnecessary expense to have any more airbags. People in the cabs meet with road accidents and lose their lives as there are no functional rear seat belts available in most cabs."

Wear seat belt to prevent facial injuries

Seat belt use is an effective way to save lives and reduce facial injuries during motor vehicle crashes.

Dr Shome noted, "Wearing a rear seat belt is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones while on the road. In the event of a collision, a rear seat belt will keep you from being ejected from the car and suffering serious injuries."

The expert also stressed for carrying out special drives across the country to create awareness about the law and guide people, adding that their NGO Debabrata Auro Foundation is working tirelessly on this front.

"It is surely a great loss to families and the nation when people in their peak die of such road accidents. For heaven's sake, please do not consider traveling in the rear seat of your car as a picnic - Don't lie down or sit without wearing seat belts - You may pay for this, with your life or serious deformities," Dr Shome appealed to the people.