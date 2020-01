Myokymia, or eye twitching, is a very common eye condition. When you have this condition, you will experience repetitive, involuntary spasm of the eyelid muscles. A twitch can occur in both the upper and lower lids. Usually, these spasms are very mild. But in rare cases, people may experience a strong spasm that may cause both eyelids to close completely. This condition is called blepharospasm, and it causes chronic and uncontrollable winking or blinking.

Most eye twitches don’t stay for long, but sometimes an eyelid twitching can last for weeks or even months. Eyelid spasms typically are painless and harmless, but they can be annoying. You may not need treatment as most spasms will resolve on their own. However, if the spasms are accompanied by other facial twitches or uncontrollable movements, it may be an early warning sign of a chronic movement disorder. Also, if it persists for longer period, it could signal a serious neurological condition. In such case, better get it diagnosed and treated by an eye doctor.

Causes and remedies for eyelid twitches

Triggers of eye twitching can include stress, fatigue, eye strain, caffeine, alcohol, dry eyes, nutrition problems and allergies. Eye twitching usually go away without treatment in a few days or weeks. If they don’t go away, try to identify and eliminate the potential causes.

Stress

It is believed to be the most common cause of eye twitching. Reduce stress by practicing yoga, breathing exercises, or spending more time with friends.

Fatigue

Sleep deprivation can also be a cause of eye twitching. Getting 6-8 hours of sleep every night can help reduce your eye discomfort.

Digital eye strain

Overuse of computers, tablets and smartphones is a frequent eyestrain culprit, and a common cause of eyelid twitching. Take breaks from staring your digital devices. It may help reduce the fatigue and prevent eye twitching.

Use of alcohol, tobacco, or caffeine

Drinking too much caffeine, alcohol as well as smoking can trigger eye twitching. Reduce intake of coffee, tea, chocolate and soft drinks or switch to decaffeinated versions. Sometime drinking beer, wine or liquor may trigger eye twitching. In it is the case, try abstaining for a while to stop eyelid twitching.

Dry eyes

Dry eyes are another cause for eyelid twitching. You may need to go for an eye check-up to restore moisture. This may help stop the twitch.

Lack of nutritions

Lack of certain nutritional substances, such as magnesium, may also trigger eyelid spasms. Consult your doctor to include the required nutrients.

Allergies

Allergies can cause itching, swelling and watery eyes. When you rub your eyes, it may trigger release of histamine into the lid tissues and the tears, which can cause eyelid twitching.