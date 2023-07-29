Eye Infections In Monsoon: Cases Of Conjunctivitis Are On The Rise In Delhi

Most of the cases of conjunctivitis are treated with eye drops and antibiotics

Every day 8-10 new patients are getting detected with conjunctivitis, informs Dr. Sanjeev Taneja, Senior Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi.

Not only dengue and flu but the cases of eye infections also increase rapidly in the monsoon season. Hospitals and private clinics, both government and private, have queues of patients who complain of eye problems. The number of conjunctivitis cases in Delhi, the capital of the country, is increasing rapidly, according to doctors.

Dr. Sanjeev Taneja, Senior Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, has infirmed that he is seeing 8-10 new patients with conjunctivitis or pink eye every day.

As per the doctor, eye diseases are seen during monsoons, but this time after the floods, the number of infected diseases is increasing in Delhi and eye infection is seen in many people.

Conjunctivitis in monsoon: Causes and symptoms

Heavy rains and floods in Delhi led to waterlogging in many places, which contributed to a sudden increase in the cases of eye infections and conjunctivitis, in addition to dengue.

Dr. Taneja said, "Cases of pink eye have increased in Delhi. The white part of the eye and the surface of the eyelids are covered with a thin membrane called conjunctiva. If this membrane becomes inflamed or red, it is called conjunctivitis. In monsoons, there is a fear of infection due to viruses, bacteria, and chlamydia. So, a doctor should be consulted immediately in case of eye infection."

The symptoms of conjunctivitis include red eyes, watery eyes, eye irritation, watery discharge, light yellow discharge, and headache.

What to do if you have conjunctivitis?

Most of the cases of conjunctivitis are treated with eye drops and antibiotics. Mild steroids are given in severe cases. Infection can be easily prevented if treated on time.

However, Dr. Taneja has cautioned that one should avoid using any eye drops to treat conjunctivitis without consulting a doctor.

Dr. Taneja added, "People touch their eyes repeatedly due to excessive sweating as there is humidity in monsoon which causes the infection to spread rapidly. It takes 5 to 7 days to heal and requires more caution than treatment. Hence, infected patients are asked to wear black goggles so that others don't contract the disease."

People with conjunctivitis should also avoid using contact lenses, he noted.

Tips to prevent conjunctivitis

Do not share handkerchiefs, or towels with anyone.

Stay away from patients suffering from conjunctivitis.

If someone in your household is suffering from conjunctivitis, wash your hands immediately after helping them

Avoid swimming dust, chemicals, and strong sunlight

Opt for black goggles

Do not go to crowded places

