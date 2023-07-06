Yellowing Of The Eyes: Understanding Jaundice And Its Impact On Eye Health

Jaundice is a common condition that affects many individuals worldwide. While it is typically associated with yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, many are unaware of its impact on the eyes. In this article, Dr Saurabh Choudhry, CEO of ICARE Eye Hospital, Noida, will explore Jaundice, its causes, and its effect on eye health.

Causes Of Jaundice

When the liver is not functioning correctly, bilirubin can accumulate in the body, resulting in Jaundice. Jaundice can have several causes, including liver disease, hepatitis, alcoholism, and genetic disorders. Additionally, certain medications can cause Jaundice or be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

Visible Signs Of Jaundice

One of the most visible signs of Jaundice is the yellowing of the whites of the eyes, known as scleral icterus. This can be an indicator of underlying liver disease. However, Jaundice can have other effects on eye health, as well. One potential effect of Jaundice is blurred vision. Bilirubin can build up in the eye's lens, causing it to become cloudy and blur vision.

Eyes During Jaundice

Additionally, Jaundice can cause the eyes to become more sensitive to light, making it uncomfortable to be in bright environments. Eye infections are also more likely to occur in those with Jaundice, as the condition can weaken the immune system. Dry eyes may also develop due to decreased tear production, leading to discomfort and irritation. In severe cases of Jaundice, bilirubin can deposit in the cornea, causing yellowish-green spots to appear.

Hepatitis Or Liver Disease

For cases of liver disease or hepatitis, treatment may involve medication or lifestyle changes, such as avoiding alcohol and maintaining a healthy diet. Surgery may be necessary in some cases. Treatment for eye problems associated with Jaundice may involve prescription eye drops, antibiotics for infections, or artificial tears for dry eyes.

Medical Attention

You must seek medical attention if you suspect you may have jaundice:

If you have Jaundice, seeing an eye doctor to monitor and treat eye problems is also essential. Early detection and treatment are vital in maintaining good eye health. Remember that your eyes are also affected by jaundice, which can cause a range of eye problems that require monitoring and treatment by an eye doctor. You can maintain good eye health and prevent long-term damage by taking care of your liver health and seeking early intervention for eye problems. Don't hesitate to schedule regular eye exams and discuss jaundice and its impact on your eye health.

