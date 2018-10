Raise your hand if you can’t stay away from your mobile phone even for a minute! Don’t worry that’s most of us. We’re glued to screens – mobile phones, iPads, computers, TVs and other gadgets, almost constantly. This is taking a huge toll on our eyes. It’s not uncommon for ophthalmologists to get complaints of blurry vision, headaches, eye twitching and other eye and other health-related problems, primarily due to the use of technological gadgets. You must ensure that you are following these simple tricks while using electronic gadgets to keep your eyes in good shape.

Limit screen time: It may seem like a difficult thing to do, but there’s really no better way to ensure your eyes don’t get damaged. Keep your gadgets away when you can, for eg, while travelling to work when you can simply look outside the window or at home, you can read or paint with your kids instead of watching TV.

Adjust screen settings: Almost all popular mobile apps these days have ‘dark’ or ‘night’ theme. Activate that to reduce the brightness. If that’s not there, you could adjust the screen brightness, contrast, and font size until you find what’s best for you.

Use computer glasses: Do you spend a lot of time on your computer? Use a computer glass which is specifically designed to reduce eye strain, headaches, eye fatigue, and eye soreness due to screen exposure. These eyeglasses are able to filter out blue light emitted from the computers, smartphones and tablets.

Visit your eye doctor regularly: Make sure to schedule eye checkups for you and your family. Early detection of eye problems will go a long way in preventing serious eye conditions in the future.

Do not hold gadgets too close to your face: Keep some distance between you and your mobile phone or TV or tablet.