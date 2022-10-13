World Sight Day 2022: Give Your Children Spectacles-Free Life

How Covid Pandemic Affected Children's Eyes

This World Sight Day, let's plan together and implement some ways by which we can give our children spectacles-free life.

It's scary to witness the increasing number of kids wearing spectacles. The new age technology is meant to help us simplify our lives, but too many inventions have affected children's health and made them lazy. Today, the world is celebrating World Sight Day to focus attention on the global issue of eye health. This year's theme is Love Your Eyes. So on this particular day, Dr Ravi Daruka, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shares eight methods by which we can provide our kids with spectacles-free life.

Nourishing, hydrating foods: The eyes are also part of the body. Holistic mind and body care are needed for healthy vision. Natural foods like fruits, green vegetables, sprouts, nuts, and seeds are hydrating and nourishing. Limit the usage of sugar, processed foods, dairy, non-veg, soft drinks, and the like. These unhealthy foods distort the eyes' moisture, making them inflamed, irritated, and weak. Inculcating good posture: Discourage slouching, reading a book in the dim light while sleeping, watching TV, reclining on the bed, etc. Encourage your child's healthy posture with a properly designed chair. Also, frequent breaks and stretching exercises should become part of the routine to relax stiff muscles and promote blood flow to the eyes. Use protective eyewear: On a day-to-day basis, protective eyewear is as simple as wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes. However, your child must wear proper protective eyewear, as occupational standards and guidelines recommend. Outdoor play: An hour of outdoor play is essential for good improvement for your kids. Playing outdoor games, observing moving objects like planes, clouds, or birds, and watching colours should be encouraged. Do regular eye checkups: Periodic tests of the eyes can help curb concerns about weak eyesight in kids. Consult a qualified and experienced ophthalmologist. It will help your children immensely. Early sleeping time: Ensure your child gets enough sleep and proper rest, as it will keep his eyes healthy. Relaxation for the eyes is also as vital as good nutrition and exercise. Using natural light: Always ensure there is proper lighting when your child is reading or studying. Let the kids read, do homework, or use the computer in well-lit places. Limit gadget use: Avoid prolonged use of computers and other digital screen. Instead, encourage your children to take a break at regular intervals.