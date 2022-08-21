World Senior Citizens Day: Why Seniors are More Likely to Suffer from Eye Problems

Did you know that older adults are more prone to developing eye diseases? Here are the common eye problems that could affect elderly people and what they can do to reduce the risk.

The risk for some eye diseases and conditions increases significantly as people grow older and some eye problems become more serious. According to WHO, nearly 285 million people across the world are visually impaired and almost 82 per cent of the people with blindness are aged 50 and above. In India, there are over 137 million people with near vision loss and 79 million people who suffer from impairment.

Knowledge of what to expect and when to seek professional eye care can help people safeguard their vision. As people reach their 60s and beyond, they need to be aware of the warning signs of age-related eye issues that could lead to vision loss.

Common Eye Disorders that Affect Older Adults

Age brings certain changes that can weaken the eyes and vision. Here are some of the common eye problems that come with age but they can also affect people of any age.

Dry Eyes

Dry eyes occur when the tear glands are not able TO produce enough tears or make poor-quality tears. The condition can be quite uncomforting leading to itching, burning or partial loss of vision.

Age-related Macular Degeneration

It is a disease of the eye that gets worse over time. It's one of the leading causes of severe vision loss in people over the age of 60. The condition occurs when the central portion of the retina, also known as the macula, wears down. Though the disease usually doesn't lead to blindness, it can cause serious vision problems.

Glaucoma

It is a condition that damages the optic nerve of the eye which is crucial for good vision. The damage usually results from excessively high pressure in the eyes. The disease is more common among older adults and is one of the major causes of blindness in people over the age of 60.

Cataracts

A cataract occurs when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy. Proteins in the lens break down and cause things to look hazy, blurry or less colourful. As far as bilateral blindness in India is concerned, cataracts is one of the most significant causes responsible for 50-80 per cent of the bilaterally blind in the country.

Eye Tests Essential for Senior People

Eye diseases resulting from age need to be diagnosed through eye exams performed by an ophthalmologist. Here are some of the eye tests that every aged person must undergo:

Visual acuity test: The lettered eye chart test measures how well a person can see at different distances.

The lettered eye chart test measures how well a person can see at different distances. Pupil dilation: Initially, drops are put on the eye to widen the pupil. This allows the ophthalmologist to get a good view of the retina and look for signs of disease.

Initially, drops are put on the eye to widen the pupil. This allows the ophthalmologist to get a good view of the retina and look for signs of disease. Tonometry: This test helps to determine the fluid pressure inside the eye, and there are various methods of doing so. The "air puff" test is the most common method of screening for high intraocular pressure.

Final Say

The majority of age-related eye disorders require early intervention to prevent any long-lasting damage. Thus, aged people must undergo a comprehensive eye exam every 1 to 2 years, depending on their age and the risk factors. Eye exams are especially important for diseases like AMD and glaucoma as they don't exhibit any symptoms in the early stages.

(The article is contributed by Dr Manish Nagpal, Vitreo Consultant, Retina Foundation, Ahmedabad)

