We are spending more time in front of a digital screen now than before, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing dependence on gadgets whether for work, entertainment, or staying connected with friends and peers amidst the pandemic is taking a toll on our eyes. Work from home (WFH) and online classes are important to curb the spread of the contagious viral disease, but this new normal has led to increased incidents of computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain, warned experts.

CVS is a new type of disease that has started to take shape as more and more people started working in front of computer screens for long hours, noted eye specialists during a webinar organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), IANS reported.

The use of online devices such as phones and laptops has gone up by almost 75 per cent during the pandemic in both children and adults due to online classes and work from home, according to Dr G.V. Divakar, Managing Director, Divakar's Speciality Hospital, and Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer.

Watch out for the symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome

Computer vision syndrome (CVS) isn’t one specific problem. It includes a whole range of eye problems resulting from staring at computer screens for hours at a time. It is estimated that between 50% and 90% of people who work at a computer screen have at least some CVS symptoms.

There’s no proof that regular computer use causes any long-term damage to the eyes, it may lead to symptoms like blurred vision, double vision, dry and red eyes, eye irritation, headaches, neck or back pain, difficulty in focusing and others. Computer vision syndrome could also affect your work performance.

When you look at the screen for too long, the blinking rate reduces and this causes the eyes to dry out and blur your vision periodically while working. Plus, your eyes have to focus and refocus all the time when you work at a computer, and it requires a lot of effort from your eye muscles. What’s more, the screen adds contrast, flicker, and glare. All these can put a real strain on your eyes and cause discomfort.

Tips to avoid developing computer vision syndrome

To avoid developing CVS, one should reduce the duration of screen time, resolution of the screen and even consider using supplements like eye drops, Dr. G.V. Divakar suggested during the webinar.

According to him, the normal screen time should be a maximum of 30-35 minutes at a stretch. To prevent children from developing CVS, teachers should take classes for 30-35 minutes and then give a gap of 15 minutes before resuming classes, he suggested.

The experts also advised a 20-20-20 rule to avoid CVS consequences for professionals who are working from home.

Dr. Saurabh Choudhry, CEO and HOD, ICARE Eye Hospital and PG Institute, advises professionals to take a break every 20 minutes for about 20 seconds and look at something 20 feet away. This will relax the muscles as well as enhance blood circulation to the eyes, neck and back.

Besides, one should also take care of the lighting of the room, the position of the body, quality of the computer screen, he noted.

Further, the panelists also suggested that parents should take their children for eye tests as early as one year after birth.

In India, the largest cause of blindness is cataract, which is a completely reversible disease. Therefore, the panelists, including Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, President of All India Ophthalmological Society, highlighted the need for more awareness about eye conditions.

They also noted that patients shouldn’t postpone their checkups and eye surgeries due to COVID-19 as eye hospitals are taking all precautions to keep patients and caregivers safe.