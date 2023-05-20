Trachoma Can Cause Irreversible Blindness: Know More

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a target for global elimination of trachoma by 2030.

Trachoma is a neglected tropical disease that is responsible for blindness or visual impairment in about 1.9 million people globally.

A leading cause of blindness worldwide, trachoma is an infectious disease of the eye caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. The infection is transmitted from person to person through contact with respiratory discharges (eyes or nose) from an infected person, either through contaminated hands or by flies. Trachoma transmission is commonly associated with poor hygiene, overcrowded households, inadequate access to water or improper sanitation facilities. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a target for global elimination of trachoma by 2030.

As of June 2022, trachoma remains a public health problem in 41 countries, with about 125 million people at risk of trachoma blindness, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). People living in the poorest and most rural areas of Africa, Central and South America, Asia, the Western Pacific and the Middle East are mainly affected by the disease. The WHO African Region accounts for 84 per cent of the global trachoma burden, with 105 million people living in at-risk areas.

Trachoma in WHO's African Region

Benin and Mali recently received WHO validation for trachoma elimination, becoming the fifth and sixth countries in the WHO's African Region to achieve this significant milestone, after Ghana, Gambia, Togo, Malawi. Over the past few years, there has been significant progress in the fight against trachoma in the WHO's African Region. Antibiotic treatment for trachoma was required for 105 million people in the WHO African Region in 2022, as compared to 189 million in 2014, according to WHO report. But trachoma is still endemic in 23 countries in WHO's African Region.

So far, 17 countries have been able to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem. These are Cambodia, China, the Gambia, Ghana, Islamic Republic of Iran, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malawi, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Togo and Vanuatu, Benin and Mali.

Trachoma symptoms and complications

Trachoma can cause irreversible blindness. The bacterial infection is the cause of blindness or visual impairment in about 1.9 million people globally, as per WHO.

In 2021, over 69000 people required surgical treatment for advanced stage trachoma while more than 64 million people were treated with antibiotics.

Repeated trachoma infection over many years can cause the inside of the eyelid to become severely scarred and turn inwards, thereby leading the eyelashes to rub against the eyeball. This can cause constant pain and light intolerance and may lead to scarring of the cornea. Left untreated, this condition can result in visual impairment or blindness.

WHO recommends SAFE strategy for Trachoma Elimination

The SAFE strategy recommended by WHO to eliminate trachoma consists of:

S: Surgery to treat late trachoma complications

A: Antibiotics to clear infection

F: Facial cleanliness

E: Environmental improvement, including improved access to water and sanitation to reduce transmission.

The US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer is donating the antibiotic azithromycin to countries implementing the SAFE strategy, through the International Trachoma Initiative.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs)

Trachoma is one of the neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that mostly affect impoverished communities in tropical areas, particularly women and children. These diseases cause devastating health consequences to more than one billion people globally.

Here's the list of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs):

Buruli ulcer Chagas disease Dengue and chikungunya Dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease) Echinococcosis Foodborne trematodiases Human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness) Leishmaniasis Leprosy (Hansen's disease) Llymphatic filariasis Mycetoma Chromoblastomycosis and other deep mycoses Onchocerciasis (river blindness)\ Podoconiosis Rabies Scabies and other ectoparasitoses Schistosomiasis Soil-transmitted helminthiases Snakebite envenoming Taeniasis/cysticercosis Trachoma, Yaws and other endemic treponematoses

