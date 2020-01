If you look at objects near your eyes for too long, you may get blurry vision. If left untreated, it may damage the ciliary muscles of your eyes. @Shutterstock

If you are facing the problem of blurry, unfocused vision, you are not alone. This is a problem faced by many people. Causes can range from eye strain due to too much screen time or reading to diseases like cataracts, diabetes, hypertension or glaucoma. But whatever the reason may be, it is important to correct your vision. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to take care of your eyes. Of course, the first thing to do is visit a doctor to rule out any underlying health conditions. It is important to know the cause behind your blurry vision. But side by side, you can also follow our health tips of the day to boost eye health.

Take a break

If you spend too much time in front of a computer or TV, move your eyes from the screen at regular intervals. The same rule applies if you read too much. If you look at objects near your eyes for too long, you may get blurry vision. If left untreated, it may damage the ciliary muscles of your eyes. Do some exercises at regular intervals deal with this. Just focus on an object about 10 feet away for a few seconds.

Blink more

When you work on a computer or watch TV, you tend to blink less. This causes dry eyes and blurry vision. Be conscious of this fact remember to blink frequently. This will give the eye muscles some rest. It will also circulate moisture around the eyes and keep them lubricated.

Eat your greens

Proper dietary nutrient intake is necessary to prevent blurred vision. Add lots of green, leafy vegetables to your diet. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables. It will also boost your overall health.

Roll your eyes

Do this not in exasperation but to keep your eyes healthy. It will tone your eye muscles and improve circulation around the eyes. Roll your eyes in both directions about 20 times. This will improve your blurry vision problem.

Massage your eyes as yoga says

Sit in a chair and rub your palms vigorously to generate heat. Then, place both your palms gently over your eyes for about ten minutes. Relax and unwind.