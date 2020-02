The blue light coming off from your screen may increase the risk of macular degeneration.

It is estimated that as many as 60 million people around the world suffer from Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). Also called digital eye strain, it is a group of eye and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use.

You are probably suffering from computer vision syndrome if you have these symptoms: frequent headaches, blurred vision, neck pain, fatigue, eye strain, dry eyes, irritated eyes, double vision, vertigo/dizziness, polyopia, and difficulty refocusing the eyes. Not just your eyesight but computer vision syndrome can affect your productivity too.

Doctors may recommend proper rest to the eye and its muscles to relieve the associated eye strain. practising the 20-20-20 rule may also help alleviate digital eye strain. This rule tells you to take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes. Here are some other ways to improve your eye health –

​Include more greens on your plate

Green vegetables are rich in vitamin A rich, which is good for your eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin, the nutrients present in green leafy vegetables, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which protects our eyes.

Taking supplements may help

You can consider taking dietary supplements. Doctors recommend lutein and zeaxanthin as dietary supplements to prevent visual loss or eye disease. Try to get at least 20 – 25 mg of both lutein and zeaxanthin from your supplements or vegetables each day.

​Try to limit your screen time

If you can’t cut down on your work time, at least limit the recreational time you spend on the screen. The blue light coming off from your screen may increase the risk of macular degeneration. Too much exposure to blue light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina, say researchers.

Wearing reading glasses is a good idea

Doing so could help relieve quite a bit of strain on your eyes. If you have a desk job, it may require you to spend more than eight hours per day on the screen. This leads to eye fatigue and eye strain. Wearing reading glasses can block some of the light coming from the screen and help reduce the amount of strain on eyes.