Being able to see the world around us is the greatest gift of life, but we often take it for granted. Protecting your eyesight is important to help maintain your quality of life. You should take care of our eyes to keep your eyesight at its best and prevent eye problems. In this series of today health tips, we will talk about how to keep yuor eyes healthy.

As we grow older, it becomes more and more important to take care of our eyes to maintain the clarity and accuracy of our vision. By eating foods that promote eye health, you can give your eyes the proper nourishment they need to support your sight throughout your life. Health tips of the day is eating diets rich in greens, healthy fats, fruits, and whole grains, are good for your eyes.

Here are 10 foods that can help protect your eyesight and keep your eyes healthy as you age –

Fish

Lean fish like salmon and tuna can do more than protect your heart. Cold water fish tends to be one the foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and since omega-3’s are good for eye health, it’s a great idea to include some lean fish into your diet more. Foods with omega-3’s can help protect against dry eyes, macular degeneration, and cataracts, so even if you’re vegetarian and don’t eat fish, try to look for other sources like chia seeds to get your fill of omega-3 fatty acids.

Leafy Greens

Foods like spinach and kale are filled with powerful antioxidants and plant pigments like lutein, which can be beneficial in protecting against macular degeneration and cataracts. Other foods that offer similar benefits include broccoli, avocados, and peas.

Eggs

Your morning scramble could be helping your eyes more than you know. Like leafy greens, eggs contain lutein, which promotes eye health. They also contain vitamin A, which can protect against night blindness and dry eyes.

Whole Grains

Eating foods that contain a low glycemic index can help prevent age-related macular degeneration, so eating foods like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread over traditional white rice and white bread can be to your benefit. Not only that, but the vitamin E, zinc, and niacin found in these foods can promote overall eye health as well.

Citrus Fruits

Fruits like oranges and grapefruits are high in vitamin C content, which is a wonderful way to protect your eyes from macular degeneration and cataracts. Other fruits that offer similar benefits include fresh berries.

Nuts

Like fish, nuts are an abundant source of omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the eyes. Eat a handful of nuts like walnuts, almonds, or pistachios to not only reap the benefits of omega-3s but vitamin E too, which boosts eye health.

Colorful Fruits and Vegetables

Carrots, pumpkin, strawberries, and tomatoes are just a handful of the colorful fruits and vegetables that promote eye health. These fruits and vegetables are not only rich in vitamin C, but they also contain carotenoids, which are believed to prevent a number of eye diseases.

Legumes

Your side of black beans does more than offer you a healthy dose of protein. Beans and lentils are abundant in bioflavonoids and zinc, which can protect the retina and reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Sunflower Seeds

If you’re ever looking for a good food to snack on and boost your eye health at the same time, look no further than sunflower seeds. These little crunchy seeds are rich in vitamin E and zinc, which can keep your eyes healthy and protect them from eye diseases.

Beef

Believe it or not, red meat is not all bad. Despite the hype on whether red meat is okay to eat or not, beef is a great source of zinc, which helps the body absorb vitamin A and reduces the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

The text is sourced from zliving.com.