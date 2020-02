Tell your child to wash their hands frequently. Since they tend to touch their eyes often, this will bring down the risk of infection. @Shutterstock

Children come under a lot of stress during exam time. Last minute studies, staying up late to complete the syllabus and the pressure of doing well in their exams can take a toll on their health. Eye strain is one such problem that may arise during this time. Today, health tips from us will help you take care of your kid’s eyes during this testing time. With the ongoing CBSE exams, children spend endless hours studying and they often complain of strained or tired eyes. The result of often a headache, tired eyes or blurred vision. This can, at times, scare parents. They tend to fear the worst and panic. But this is a normal occurrence during examinations. You can easily take care of your child’s eyes by following our health tips of the day.

Make sure your child eats a healthy diet

This is very important. Since your child is appearing for the CBSE exams, it is important to keep him healthy and fit. The eyes need proper nutrition. Zinc, vitamins C and E, lutein and omega-3 fatty acids are essential for eye health. So, add a lot of leafy green vegetable to your child’s diet and make sure he remains hydrated at all times. Give him fish and eggs daily and let his snack on nuts and seed.

Ensure that your child gets enough sleep

This will ensure that your kid’s eyes get to rest properly. A good night’s sleep will keep vision clear and eyes healthy. So, make sure that he sleeps for at least 8 hours every night.

Keep eyes clean

Tell your child to wash their hands frequently. Since they tend to touch their eyes often, this will bring down the risk of infection. An eye infection during the CBSE exams will be disastrous. Also, tell then to wash their eyes with plain water at regular intervals. This will keep the eyes clean and fresh.

Remind them to take a break

The 20-20-20 rule is a must during the CBSE exams. Long hours of study can put a lot of strain on the eyes. So, let him study for 20 minutes and then take a break for about 20 seconds. During this time, he can focus on any object at a distance of 20 feet. This will relax the eyes and prevent eye strain.