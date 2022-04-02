Summer Eye Care Tips: 9 Changes You Need To Adopt Immediately To Preserve Your Vision

If your shades are not offering 100% UV protection then chances are that they may be causing greater harm than benefitting your eyes.

During summer, your eyes are at higher risk of damage. This is the time when you need to take extra care. Read on to know you can boost your eye health.

As you prepare to enjoy the outdoors this summer, don't forget a plan for keeping your eyes happy as well. As the summer season has finally set in, it is high time to ensure adequate eye care and proper protection to your eyes. Your eyes have risks to UV exposure and other dangers which you may not be aware of. Here are some useful tips worth going through if you are looking for adequate eye care. On this Prevention of Blindness Week, let us revisit those ways in which you can take proper care of and boost your eye health this summer.

UseSunglasses or goggles

UV rays cause photokeratitis or photo conjunctivitis (more commonly known as 'snow blindness') due to light reflecting from surface like water and snow. Continual UV Ray exposure, particularly exposure to UVB rays, may cause cataracts development, pterygium (a non-cancerous growth over the cornea), or skin cancer of the eyelids. So, whenever you are outside under the sun always wear sunglasses that offer proper UV protection. If in case your shades are not offering 100% UV protection then chances are that they may be causing greater harm than benefitting your eyes. So, it's mandatory that you don't just buy sunglasses, you buy the ones which really offer protection.

Wear a sun hat or visor

While sunglasses or goggles offer the first line of defense it is always better to wear a sun hat or visor for that extra protection. After all you need to shade your eyes from the rays of the sun. When you wear your sunglasses, you minimize your risk. Adding a hat with a brim at least 3 inches wide also helps. Basal Cell Carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that typically affects the eyelids. It most commonly occurs on the lower eyelid, the area of most frequent exposure; it can also develop in the corners of the eye or under the eyebrows.

Avoid midday sun

Whenever possible try to stay inside especially during later mornings and afternoons [10am-3pm]. It is this time during when the strength of the sun is at its maximum and UV is at its peak. If in case you need to go outside then wear polarized lenses since they reduce the glare. Such glasses are great to wear during driving or if you are cycling.

Wear sport sunglasses during cloudy weather

It is not a bad idea to wear sport sunglasses during overcast or cloudy weather. This would ensure good eye care and protect the eyes from UV. You should not be deceived by a cloudy or overcast day.

Stay hydrated

During summer, people are more likely to become dehydrated, which can affect their eyes. Serious dehydration makes it harder for the body to produce tears, leading to dry eye symptoms and other vision problems. It is very important to keep both your skin and eyes hydrated. Always drink adequate water (min of 2 litres) a day to prevent hydrated eyes and skin.

Avoid direct air conditioning

While summer is the time to put air conditioning ON. But it is important to realise the fact that air conditioning causes dry eyes. So one should avoid direct flow of air to the eyes and keep oneself hydrated

Don't Let Those Tears Dry

Hot, dry environment affects the tear film, drying out the eye's surface causing dry eyes. To protect your eyes in these conditions, wear wrap-around glasses to keep wind from your eye's surface. Also, use artificial tears (preferably those that are preservative-free) to keep eyes moist and refreshed

Sunscreen lotion

While applying sunscreen lotion try to avoid any contact with the eyes as that may cause irritation. Proper eye care during summers is essential. If in case you experience any irritation then properly wash your eyes with clean water.

QUIT smoking

Cigarette smoke, including second-hand smoke, worsens dry eye, and increases risk for many eye diseases, including cataracts, macular degeneration and more. Quitting smoking reduces your risk of getting eye disease and other major health problems

(This article is authored by Dr Nitin Deshpande, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya)