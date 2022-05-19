Smoking And Alcohol Use Can Impair Vision: Eye Diseases To Look Out For

Did you smoking and alcohol can up the risk of eye problems like cataracts, macular degeneration, dry eyes, and more? Here's what you can do to reduce the risk.

Smoking and drinking are two habits that are considered the worst lifestyle habits in the world. They are almost a causative factor for every disease there is, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, etc. These two habits have got a lot of negative criticisms from healthcare experts due to the impact they have on their well-being. Some people do it regularly without realizing its complications. One of the health complications of inhaling smoke and drinking alcohol is eye problems.

Dr Vandana Jain, Head of clinical services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Mumbai, says, "Despite, people knowing the several harmful side effects of smoking on heart, respiratory system, etc., its detrimental impact on vision is not widely known. Researchers have studied direct links between smoking and two major causes of vision loss and other eye problems: cataract, macular degeneration, dry eyes."

"Alcohol profoundly affects eyesight and vision temporarily and permanently which leads to a risk to the one driving the vehicle as well as other innocent people on the road," says Dr Jain.

How Does Smoking And Alcohol Trigger Eye Problems?

Dr Nikhil Sardar, Consultant Ophomologist, Nanavati Max Hospital says, "The actual pathway of how all this is caused is that smoking leads to release of a huge number of free radicals in our bloodstream when they reach the eyes, interferes with the metabolism of our crystalline lens (leading to cataract) and that of the retinal pigment epithelium (leading to macular degeneration). Alcohol aids this by increasing the blood flow to our eyes (vasodilation)."

Eye Problems Related To Smoking/Alcohol Use

According to the experts, smoking and alcohol can lead to multiple problems in the eyes, including:

Dryness of eyes

Early development of cataract

Macular degeneration

Central serous retinopathy in males aged 20-50 due to increased stress levels

Ophthalmoplegic migraine

Diabetic retinopathy

Optic nerve damage

Retinal ischemia

Conjunctivitis

Tobacco-alcohol amblyopia

What To Do?

Not all hope is lost, here are some ways to reduce the risk:

Quit Smoking

Dr Jain says, "those who have been regularly smoking and want to avoid smoking-related eye problems need not lose heart already. Several studies have found that quitting smoking reduces the risk of getting eye diseases."

Limit alcohol

Keep the risk of eye diseases to a low level if you drink most days of the week by limiting your alcohol intake. Men and women are recommended to limit their alcohol intake to less than 14 units a week.

Notice: Every person responds differently to different things. Make sure that you connect with your doctor to know the risks involved and how to reduce the chances of developing these eye conditions.

