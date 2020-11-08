Wearing glasses or contact lenses can correct refractive errors and make your vision clearer. But if you have the wrong prescription, which is possible, it may do more harm than good. Wearing the wrong prescription glasses for a prolonged period of time can cause eye strain, resulting in itching or burning eyes and soreness in or around the eyes. Also Read - Don’t rub your itchy eyes: Try these effective home remedies instead

Refractive errors can be caused by problems with the cornea, lens, or shape of the eye. When your eye is unable to bend and focus light appropriately onto the retina, your vision become blurry, hazy, or doubled. The main types of refractive errors are myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), presbyopia (loss of near vision with age), and astigmatism (blurred vision as the result of an incorrectly curved cornea). Also Read - Avoid these habits if you want to preserve eye health till old age

If ophthalmologist and opticians make mistakes while taking your eye measurements, you could end up wearing wrong prescription glasses. So, next time you get a new prescription your eyeglasses or a contact lens, take note of how your eyes feel and how well you can see. Here are some signs that indicate you’re wearing wrong prescription eyeglasses. Also Read - People who wear eyeglasses may have lower risk of contracting COVID-19: Here’s why

Headaches

Headaches are the most common sign of a wrong prescription. If you experience frequent headaches a few days after you’ve started wearing the new prescription, but suddenly disappear when you take the glasses or contact lenses off, then you should get your prescription fixed.

Vertigo

While Vertigo is often associated with inner ear problems, it can also result from blurred vision due to the wrong prescription glasses.

Vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance while standing or sitting. It’s persistent and requires medical attention. It can also affect your depth perception – the ability to see things in three dimensions (including length, width and depth), and to judge how far away an object is – risk injuring yourself.

Blurred Vision

If you notice that your vision is fuzzy and blurry after receiving a new prescription and the problem persists for longer than two weeks, have your doctor re-evaluate your prescription. It is normal to experience a blurred vision in the first few days after wearing a new prescription as your eyes are adjusting to the new lenses. But blurred vision that persists for longer accompanied by vertigo or headaches could be a sign of a wrong prescription. Revisit your eye doctor.

Even a slightest miscalculation can lead to these problems.

Symptoms of eye strain

Eye strain due to wrong prescription can also cause symptoms like

Pain around the eyes

Itching or burning eyes

Dry eyes or excessive tearing

Soreness in the neck, shoulders, or back

Trouble concentrating.

Fatigue

While eye strain can be uncomfortable, it may not make refractive errors progress faster as what many people think so. In children, however, the eye strain can worsen uncorrected or poorly corrected refractive errors.

Want a permanent fix to your refractive error? You may consider training your eyes either through at-home exercises or a vision therapy program.

Note: Luckily, wearing eyeglasses with incorrect prescription may not cause long-term side effects. Neither your vision will become worse nor your eyes be damaged in any way. However, wearing the wrong prescription glasses can make myopia progress faster in children.