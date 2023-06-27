Protect Your Vision This Summer With 9 Professionals Tips

The sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, outdoor activities, and potential hazards can harm your eyes. In collaboration with eye health professionals, we have compiled a list of valuable tips to safeguard your eyes during the summer months. Below are the practical measures by Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director of EyeQ, to protect your vision and enjoy a safe and enjoyable summer.
Maintain Proper Contact Lens Hygiene: If you wear contact lenses, it is crucial to maintain good hygiene practices to avoid eye infections. Follow your eye care professional's instructions for cleaning, disinfecting, and replacing your lenses. Avoid swimming or showering with contact lenses, as water can introduce harmful microorganisms to your eyes.
Stay Mindful of Allergies: Summer is when allergies can flare up, causing uncomfortable symptoms for many individuals. Allergic reactions can affect the eyes, leading to redness, itching, and watering. Minimize exposure to allergens, such as pollen, by keeping windows closed, using air purifiers, and regularly cleaning your living spaces.
Wear Sunglasses with UV Protection: When choosing sunglasses, look for labels blocking UVA and UVB rays. Proper UV protection shields your eyes from the sun's harmful radiation and reduces the risk of conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and photokeratitis (sunburn of the eye).
Practice Eye Safety during Outdoor Activities: When participating in outdoor sports, recreational activities, or gardening, it's crucial to prioritize eye safety. Wear protective eyewear such as safety or sports goggles to shield your eyes from potential impact, debris, or harmful chemicals.
Schedule Regular Eye Exams: Regular eye exams are vital for optimal eye health. Eye health professionals can detect and address potential issues early, ensuring prompt treatment and preventing long-term damage. Schedule eye exams as your eye care provider recommends.
Take Breaks from Digital Devices:Extended periods of screen time, whether on computers, smartphones, or tablets, can strain your eyes and contribute to digital eye strain. Following an exercise that helps alleviate eye fatigue and allows your eyes to rest to protect your vision.
Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can impact your eye health. During the summer, when the weather is hot, and you may engage in outdoor activities, staying hydrated is crucial. Drinking adequate water helps maintain optimal eye moisture and reduces the risk of dry eyes.
Use Brimmed Hats: In addition to sunglasses, wearing a wide-brimmed hat can provide extra eye protection. The hat's brim helps to block direct sunlight from reaching your eyes, reducing the risk of sun damage and minimizing glare.
Be Cautious with Fireworks: Fireworks often highlight summer celebrations but can pose a significant risk to eye safety. Maintain a safe distance from eye injuries if handling fireworks.
Conclusion
By implementing these tips from eye health professionals, you enjoy a safe summer season. Shielding your eyes from harmful UV rays, using protective eyewear, staying hydrated, and practising good eye hygiene are essential habits to prioritize.