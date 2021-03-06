Our dominant sense organ – the eye – is a fragile thing that needs extra care. Many factors can reduce or make you lose your vision entirely, and certain conditions can also increase your risk. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines visual impairment as the functional limitation of the eye or eyes, meaning that if a person is visually impaired, their eyesight cannot be corrected to a “normal level.” According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment. Losing your vision poses a threat to your life, as explained by a study published in The Lancet Global Health. Researchers found that people with mild or severe visual impairment are at a higher risk of death. Also Read - Monitoring glaucoma at home may be a possibility soon

People With Severe Visual Impairment At 89% Higher Risk OF Mortality

The study found that people with more severe vision impairment are at a greater risk of mortality as compared to those with normal vision or mild vision impairment. For the study, researchers examined a meta-analysis, consisting of 48,000 people from 17 studies, which helped understand the association between visual disabilities and all-cause mortality. The study results showed that people with mild vision impairment were at a 29 per cent higher risk of mortality, whereas people with severe vision impairment were at a 89 per cent higher risk of death.

Joshua Ehrlich from the University of Michigan said, "It's important these issues are addressed early on because losing your vision affects more than just how you see the world; it affects your experience of the world and your life. This analysis provides an important opportunity to promote not only health and well-being but also longevity by correcting, rehabilitating and preventing avoidable vision loss across the globe."

Previous Studies That Linked VI With Mortality

Various studies have linked visual impairment with increased risk of mortality. According to a study published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, visual impairment can increase the risk of mortality directly and indirectly through its adverse impact on mental health. Studies have associated loss of vision with psychological conditions, including cognitive impairment, social isolation and depression, thus increasing the risk of mortality.

Another study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology also linked vision impairment with a higher risk of death. Researchers of the study who followed 3271 participants over the course of 5 years found that even mild visual impairment can elevate the risk of death more than twofold.

What Causes Vision Loss?

According to the researchers of the study, four in five vision impairment can be avoided or corrected. Cataract and the unmet need for glasses are believed to be the leading causes of vision loss and blindness in people.

Air pollution is also believed to be a major cause that leads to many health problems, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is believed to be the third-largest cause of vision loss. So, tackling air pollution is extremely crucial to safeguard your eyes and overall health. Other conditions that could lead to vision impairment include diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and raised pressure within the eyes.