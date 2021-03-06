Our dominant sense organ – the eye – is a fragile thing that needs extra care. Many factors can reduce or make you lose your vision entirely and certain conditions can also increase your risk. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines visual impairment as the functional limitation of the eye or eyes meaning that if a person is visually impaired their eyesight cannot be corrected to a “normal level.” According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment. Losing your vision poses a threat to your life as