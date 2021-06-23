Tumours and inflammations can occur behind and around the eye. An orbital tumour refers to a tumour positioned in the ‘orbit’ which is the bony socket in the front of the skull that comprises the eye. Even a minuscule tumour in this small crowded region can cause significant symptoms and functional effects. Eyes bulge forward and cause serious vision problems when the tumours are large. Orbital tumours are both benign and malignant in nature. Among children this tumour may be apparent at birth or acquired later. Although most orbital tumours are benign malignancies such as retinoblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma are vision-