Macushield Tablets Helps With AMD, Diabetic Retinopathy And Improve Overall Vision: Experts

Macushield supplements can stop age-related macular degeneration, proliferative diabetic retinopathy in their tracks, say experts at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy are two major causes of blindness worldwide. People with AMD and diabetic retinopathy are often prescribed Macushield supplements to stop the progression of the diseases. How MacuShield capsules work? Are these capsules really helpful? Can taking these supplements cause any side effects? Experts at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals answer some of the FAQs about Macushield capsules. Read on -

What is Macushield?

"Macushield is a specialized ocular supplement used in age-related macular degeneration (AMD) & diabetic retinopathy and can help improve overall eyesight. It is manufactured from 100 per cent natural vegetarian sources (Bilberry extract, Pine Bark extract, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, etc.) consisting of potent macular pigments, essential vitamins & minerals to protect the macula from oxidative damage. The Macushield formula has been found to be a safer and more effective ocular supplement of choice for the management of AMD and diabetic retinopathy," said Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

"So far, the market response has been greatly encouraging with excellent feedback from both patients and prescribing eye specialists. This product has seen exponential growth over the years both in the domestic & overseas international markets," he added.

The company is expecting the sale of Macushield to skyrocket in 2022 owing to a growing awareness of eye health and preventable blindness in the public.

How taking Macushield supplements help patients with AMD or diabetic retinopathy?

Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals explained, "Age-related macular degeneration occurs mostly in those older than 55, where it progressively damages the central portion of the retina, or macula, which is responsible for the sharpest vision. Macushield tablets can be easily swallowed, are capable of stopping the destruction, and can effectively transform the leading cause of blindness among people into a chronic but controllable medical condition."

She added that the effectiveness of Macushield capsules in vision and eyesight improvement is very well accepted by ophthalmologists worldwide.

"Composed of effective lipid soluble antioxidants and antioxidant enzymes, the relatively small size of the tablet makes it easier to swallow, thereby making it suitable and appropriate for older patients as well. Taking Macushield regularly as prescribed by your eye specialist can help to stop AMD and proliferative diabetic retinopathy in their tracks," Masurkar added.

High prevalence of macular degeneration in India

As per reports, about 77 million people above the age of 60 years in India are vulnerable to vision-related disorders, and the number is projected to reach 180 million by 2026. The prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in India ranges from 39.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent, according to studies. Although AMD doesn't cause complete blindness, losing the central vision can make it harder to see faces, read, drive, or do close-up work.

On the other hand, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in India is 16.9 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's first National Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy Survey (2015-19). Diabetic retinopathy at first might cause no symptoms or present only mild vision problems, but it can lead to blindness.

Macushield tablets were developed by the research team of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals in early 2012, and since then been available in both Indian and overseas markets.