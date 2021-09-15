Loss of Vision Caused by AMD: Cell-Based Therapy Can Help Restore Your Eyesight

AMD is a condition that affects central vision. © Shutterstock

A 58-year-old man with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) regained his vision after 6 years, thanks to the cell-based therapy.

Loss of vision can result from many disorders, most of which are currently difficult or impossible to treat. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is one of them. It affects the macula, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, due to which the ability to clearly see objects that are straight ahead gets affected. AMD occurs commonly in the elderly (usually after 50 years of age) due to gradual thinning of the macula or even due to abnormal growth of blood vessels under the retina. Luckily, loss of vision caused by AMD can be restored by using the patient's own stem cells to repair damaged tissue and cure the disease.

A 58-year-old man with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) regained his vision after 6 years, thanks to the cell-based therapy. He was treated at Stem Rx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai.

Watch out for abnormal blood vessels growing in the eye

The patient, Shyam Karanje, was diagnosed with cataract in October 2015. Few more investigations revealed that there was an abnormal membrane growth in his right eye, which means that he had new, abnormal blood vessels growing in his eye. Then, he was finally diagnosed with AMD, and this was the reason for his diminishing vision.

Despite multiple injections of a drug to stop the growth of the blood vessels and prevent leakage, he did not achieve any improvement. He was subsequently advised a type of laser therapy and ultimately surgery. But he was also informed that the success of the procedures in restoring his vision was unpredictable. Without effective treatment, Karanje lost almost 75% of his vision since diagnosis. At StemRx, the doctors suggested for cell-based therapy.

Cell-based therapy: What you need to know

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Urosurgeon and Regenerative Medicine Researcher, at StemRx, cell-based therapy provides new, healthy specialized cells and initiates healing and replacement of damaged cells in the eye.

Explaining further, he said, "Stem cells have several other functions by which they maintain homeostasis or balance in different organs, including the eye. Normally, stem cells in the eye (and other organs) periodically renew themselves and generate new cells; however, with age this production slows down. Moreover, co-existing conditions like diabetes or any blood vessel-related conditions can further affect the normal functions of stem cells. Thus, conditions like AMD occur. Therefore, providing healthy cells will help in regenerating the lost tissues as well as create a healthy environment in the eye that helps in regaining lost functions/vision."

You may like to read

After studying the history of the patient, Dr Mahajan and his team decided to locally administer cells via eye drops. They conducted 3-4 sessions of treatment, with each session lasting 3 days. The stem cell vials were regularly provided to the patient to continue the treatment.

Dr Mahajan added, "There was no surgical procedure involved. The patient was instructed to use the cells as eye drops. Neutraceuticals were advised for supportive care."

After completing all sessions of the treatment, Karanje gradually started noticing improvement in my vision. He shared, "I used to face problems in performing my daily activities due to weak eyesight. For example, while reading, looking at or searching for household things, walking, and so on, I was unable to clearly see what was in front of me."

Now he can read, which was not possible before. Doctors have told him that he does not need any further treatment as his condition is stable and he is showing constant improvement in vision.