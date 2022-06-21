International Day Of Yoga 2022: Tips to Prevent or Reduce Digital Eye Strain

Digital eye strain is increasingly becoming a concerning issue, as people are now spending more time on mobile phone or computer. Here's how yoga can come to the rescue.

In the age of technological innovations, the use of digital devices among kids, teenagers and adults has increased significantly. The use of digital devices was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as people shifted to remote work and children had to spend more time on their mobile or computer, thanks to online classes. This has led to a significant rise in digital eye strain as the short high energy waves emitted by the digital devices can penetrate the eyes and eventually contribute to retinal cell damage. This makes an individual further vulnerable to different eye issues ranging from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to dry eyes. According to a recent study in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology involving 217 students, 109 students were suffering from digital eye strain. Among them, 26 per cent were mild cases, 13 per cent were moderate cases and 11 per cent were severe grades with common symptoms being headache and itching.

However, to get respite from digital eye strain and alleviate various disorders, eye yoga can prove to be extremely effective. Eye yoga usually involves eye movements that can condition and strengthen the muscles of the eyes. Practising eye yoga over a period of time can bring immense benefits to a practitioner and can facilitate the normal functioning of the eyes.

Here are some eye yoga poses which can be practised to reduce digital eye strain as well as improve the overall functioning of the eyes.

Follow 20-20-20 Rule

How to do:

Take a break for 20 seconds

Look at something 20 feet away

Do it in every 20 minutes

Palming

How to do:

Sit in a quiet place

Rub the palms of both the hands for 15-20 seconds till they begin to feel warm

With the fingertips resting on the forehead, place the hands over the eyes

Close the eyes, take a deep breath and feel the warmth

Continue this process 6-7 times

Focus Shifting

How to do:

Sit in a comfortable position and breathe normally

With the thumb pointing upward, hold one arm straight in front

Keep the focus on the thumb and move the thumb towards the nose

Pause for a few seconds and then again take the arm to the original position while maintaining the gaze on the thumb

Repeat it 10 times

Blinking

How to do:

Sit in a comfortable position with the eyes wide open

Blink for ten times very quickly

Now close the eyes and relax for 20-25 seconds

Repeat the process 5-6 times

Final Words

While digital eye strain is increasingly becoming a concerning issue in the modern-day world, yoga can come to the rescue and bring get relief. Practise these yoga poses on a daily basis and reap the benefits of strong, healthy eyes for a lifetime.

The article is written by Dr. Labdhi Shah, M.S Ophthalmologist and Neuro- Ophthalmologist Eyeconic Eye Clinic, Ahmedabad.