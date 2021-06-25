Our eyes are our the most precious sense organ, but at the same time, it is also the most ignored part of the body. We only take our eyesight seriously when we start having persistent eye health issues. Although failing eyesight is sometimes inevitable due to ageing, but the risk of eye health problems is also pervasive right from a tender age. Our eyes require certain nutrients like Zinc, Copper, Vitamin C, E, Beta carotene, etc, which maintains the health of eye tissues, but an imbalance may result in various eye health warning signs. Vigilance in eye problems can reduce your chances of some threatening outcomes. A periodic visit to an ophthalmologist should be a routine to identify red flags to maintain optimum eye health. Also Read - Glaucoma - Beware of silent thief of sight

5 Signs You Need To Consult Your Eye Doctor

Dr Sheetal Kishanpuria discusses a few conditions, and if any of these are your recurrent symptoms, consult your eye doctor immediately for detailed analysis.

Hazy Vision Or Double Vision

It could be anything, the cornea lens, retina, or optic nerve, which can cause blurred vision resulting from a range of underlying conditions. It requires a detailed comprehensive eye examination. Restricted movements of the eyes could be the presenting symptoms. Up to the worst-case scenario, one can have surgery to treat it. Either of your eyes can suffer this illness or both at the same time. Mere eye exercises or glasses for a temporary period can sometimes cure this, avoiding surgery.

Problem Seeing In Low Light Conditions

People who have decreased visual acuity under lower light conditions could be an alarming sign of night blindness, Cataract, glaucoma, or a slight shift toward myopia. The reason possibly could be a disease of the lens or the macula (part of the retina). The specialized cells in the retina designed to sense light are sometimes damaged seizing one’s ability to process clear vision in lower light situations. Vision can be improved with the early address of the issue.

Red Eyes For Prolonged Periods

Red eyes are not normal especially if it is accompanied by eye pain, itching, eye discharge, swollen eyes, light sensitivity, swelling, or blurry vision. Red eyes can be caused due to multiple reasons like wearing contact lenses for long, extensive staring at a computer screen without break, allergies, infections, etc. A red-eye persisting more than a week can be a possible sign of some sort of severity. Rush for an appointment with an ophthalmologist for medical diagnosis.

Constant Eye Pain And Swelling

Painful sore eyes self heals but is sometimes more serious than they appear, resulting in vision loss, headache, light sensitivity, nausea or more. The examination is essential to diagnose the root cause. The problem could be from the cornea, Iris, extra-ocular muscles, nerves or other parts of the eye, whereas the swelling could be due to an underlying bacterial infection, thyroid ophthalmopathy, tumours or more. The only way to sort out the disease is by getting the right treatment from an eye specialist.

Frequent Floaters Or Flashes Of Light

When a dark cloud accompanied by light slides across your field of vision, or blobs blocking your view, it can be an optical indication of something wrong in the posterior part of your eyes. Persisting symptoms can cause loss of vision. Flashing lights can be caused by medical conditions such as retinal detachment, shrinking vitreous humour, eye haemorrhage, stroke, or migraine. Meet your doctor asap under such circumstances. You may need surgery to cure this.

(This article is contributed by Dr Sheetal Kishanpuria, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals)