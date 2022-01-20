How Saffron Can Benefit Your Eyes: Experts Explain

According to Ayurveda, it is known as the herb, Kunkum, which comes under gana. It is believed that saffron strengthens the body and keeps the nervous system healthy. Saffron is also known to relieve women from menstrual pain. Consuming saffron also improves your skin and makes you look more beautiful. Adolescence brings various hormones, causing impurities in the blood, which causes acne, pimples, etc. Fret not; Ayurveda has an answer for that too! Your blood can be cleansed with the consumption of saffron water and honey.

Oral supplementation of saffron helps with various eye conditions like age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa, say experts.

Saffron is supposedly the most expensive spice in the world. It is mainly the labor-intensive harvesting method that makes it costly. But it is also in high demand due to its powerful medicinal properties. Saffron is harvested from the fall-flowering plant Crocus Sativus, a member of the Iris family. It contains high levels of specific antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals and oxidative stress. From preventing nervous system disorders to boosting mood and promoting libido, saffron is associated with several health benefits. There's a lot of buzz around its ability to support optimal eye health.

According to experts at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, the benefits of saffron for the eyes are the result of high concentrations of natural carotenoids that can help protect the retina and the lens of aging eyes. Saffron helps restore the structure and function of retinal cells, they said.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said, "Saffron is a spice that contains the antioxidant carotenoids crocin and crocetin among other ingredients, with strong antioxidative, cellular and neuroprotective properties. Based on animal and in-vitro research, modern medicine has discovered that saffron has anticarcinogenic, immunomodulating, neuroprotective, eye health and antioxidant-like properties. Saffron contains carotenoids crocin and crocetin that have shown strong protective effects on retinal cells that help restore the function and structure of retinal cells damaged by oxidative stress in age-related macular degeneration."

Oral supplementation of saffronbeneficial forAMD patients

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals cited a clinical study in which patients with early-stage age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD) who took oral supplementation of saffron (20 mg per day) for 3 months experienced a significant improvement of retinal function and visual clarity.

According to the experts, saffron has some unique properties for modifying the activity level of specific genes in the retina of the eye that play an important role in the protection and repair of retinal cells. These beneficial effects of supplementation with saffron in early age-related macular degeneration have not been observed with other nutrients, they stated.

Moreover, a pilot study revealed that saffron extract decreases the intraocular pressure in patients with primary ocular angle glaucoma, noted Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

She continued, "Other than that, antioxidant carotenoid crocin present in saffron decreases the central macular thickness and improves the best-corrected visual acuity in patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, studies have revealed. Also, saffron has remarkable effects on the genes which regulate the performance of the eye's key vision cells and not only protects the vision cells (photoreceptors) from damage but may also slow and possibly even reverse the course of blinding diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa."

Crocin found in saffron has been proven to improve the way genes work together to repair and maintain cells in the retina of the eye.