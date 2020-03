With Holi just around the corner, you might have already started preparing to make the day the most colourful day of your life. What to wear on the day? What recipes to cook? Who you should invite for the celebration? You are almost done with all the planning and perhaps started Holi shopping too. If you’re not cautious about certain things, this festival of colours can turn out to be an ugly one. Any ill happenings can cause inadvertent injuries and mar the celebrations. While smearing colours and splashing coloured water on each other, make sure your eyes are protected. The eyes are a sensitive and vital organ, and they are extremely vulnerable to external elements, like colours. Here is a list of things you can do and avoid for protecting your eyes during Holi.

Use protective eyeglasses

If you want to participate in the raucous celebrations, be prepared with protective gear, including protective eyeglasses. Wearing either zero power glasses, or sunglasses will minimise the chances of injury, especially from powder colours or gulal.

Avoid using toxic chemical colours

Most of the colours being sold in the market may contain hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead. These are industrial dyes, and alkalis, which are very toxic to the human skin and eyes. They can lead to symptoms like irritation, redness, and allergies. Severe chemical injury to the eye can even cause permanent loss of vision. Instead use traditional natural colours made from flowers and turmeric.

Tie your hair back

Doing so will help prevent coloured water from dripping into your eyes. Also use a scarf or hat to protect your eyes and face.

Do not wear your contact lenses

Avoid wearing contact lenses during Holi. If the colour gets into the eye, it will get deposited in the contact lenses. As the colour continue to get leached out over time, it may cause more significant chemical injury.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Avoid touching your face and eyes id you’re are already drenched in colours. Your hands may be dirty, the colour on your hands may be transmitted to your eyes, causing harm. In case, the colour enters your eyes, do not rub. Rubbing can lead to a corneal abrasion, or a scratch on the cornea, which is a painful condition. This can also cause eye infections and even ulcers.