From Conjunctivitis To Trachoma: Look Out For These Common Eye Infections That Can Cause Permanent Vision Loss

Do you ignore eye infections or take them for granted? Well, you need to stop. Turns out, some common eye infections can be hazardous for you and even lead to permanent vision loss.

Eyes are believed to be the window to one's soul and to imagine your life without your eyes can be difficult, yet we tend to take them for granted. Did you know infections in the eyes can be problematic and can lead to dire consequences? While most ocular infections are harmless, others can have serious visual repercussions, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. Most patients have ocular discharge, vision problems, or a red or irritated eye.

Some diseases and infections, according to experts, may manifest first as an eye symptom because the eyes are the only organ in the body where neurons and blood vessels can be directly visualised, making them the first organ to give us a glimpse into a possible systemic disease and to confirm the diagnosis.

According to Dr Pooja A Angadi, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, "Death from eye diseases is a rare occurrence. However, there are certain conditions, where eye infections can be serious and may cause permanent vision loss."

Common Eye Infection To Look Out For

Being aware of the problem and the consequences of eye infections is the best way to prevent it. If there is an infection, an effective treatment, according to the doctor, is always needed, especially when bacteria, viruses, or fungi invade the eye or the surrounding areas. Dr Pooja pens down the following as the five most common eye infections that can have disastrous consequences:

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis is a common, highly contagious eye infection that often is spread among children in daycare centres, classrooms and similar environments. Teachers and daycare workers also are at increased risk of conjunctivitis, when they work in close quarters with young children. Common infectious conjunctivitis types often have viral or bacterial origins. Infants also can acquire conjunctival eye infections during birth when a mother has a sexually transmitted disease.

Fungal keratitis

Fungal keratitis is an eye infection made worldwide news in 2006 when a contact lens solution now withdrawn from the market was linked to an outbreak among contact lens wearers. Fusarium fungus, which is widely found in organic debris, were linked to fungal eye illness.

Acanthamoeba keratitis

Acanthamoeba keratitis is a dangerous eye infection that can cause irreversible vision loss or blindness. This infection is caused by a microscopic, free-living amoeba (single-celled living organism) known as Acanthamoeba.

Contact lens wearers are more likely to come into contact with parasites that can infiltrate the eye and produce a serious infection that can result in blindness. This is why people who wear contact lenses should follow particular precautions, such as not swimming while wearing them. If you must wear contact lenses while swimming or relaxing in a hot tub, ensure sure they are removed and disinfected as soon as possible.

Trachoma

Trachoma is a leading cause of blindness in certain parts of the world, spread by flies in unsanitary environments and reinfection. It typically infects the inner eyelid, which begins to scar. Scarring causes the eyelid to "in-turn," and eyelashes begin to brush against and destroy corneal tissue, resulting in irreversible blindness. Controlling trachoma requires good cleanliness and the availability of therapies such as oral antibiotics.

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis is a serious illness of the inside of the eye that is usually caused by bacteria. A penetrating eye injury is the most common cause of it. Endophthalmitis also can occur as a rare complication of eye surgery such as cataract surgery.

Sometimes, the presence of age-related eye diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration has also been postulated to be associated with increased mortality risk. The severity of DR, for example, may reflect systemic vascular risk.

Fortunately, most eye infections can be effectively treated with prescription antibiotic eye drops or ointments and compresses.

Many common viral eye infections resolve on their own. In cases of severe eye infections, an eye drop may be prescribed. Some eye infections require careful administration of steroid eye drops to reduce related inflammation.

If your eyes are struggling or you have an infection, then you'll need antibiotic eye drops or cream to help clear all the symptoms. And, if that doesn't give you relief then your doctor will have to examine your eyes and suggest the best treatment for your eye health.