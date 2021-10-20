Eye Strain Due To Long Working Hours: 5 Yogic Techniques To Improve Eye Health

Looking at a screen for a long time can cause eye strain.

There are numerous techniques supported by yogic sciences that can help us keep strong eyesight. Acharya Advait Yogbhushan shares five such techniques.

Immense information is consumed by our eyes every day. Every day, billions of electric receptors travel through the optic nerve consuming energy. Our eyes too need cleansing and regular stimulation of the optic nerve through yoga to function properly. In the present electronic era, it is only mandatory for everyone to keep a check of their eye's health.

Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, suggests that yogic techniques work wonders for healthy eyes and clear eyesight. Along with Yoga, he says, there are numerous techniques supported by yogic sciences that can help us keep strong eyesight.

According to him, regular practice of these yogic techniques will facilitate good functioning of the eyes and will release the pressure on the eye muscles and the optic nerve. Here, he describes 5 yogic techniques for maintain good eyesight :-

Trataka:- "Trataka" is a form of Shatkarma. Shatkarma techniques are yogic techniques performed for internal purification and detoxification. "Tratak" helps to improve concentration by calming the mind and the eyes. To perform this, the performer can choose a quiet and dark place, by lighting a candle and keeping it at one hand distance, the performer shall sit and ensure the candle flame matches their eye level. Now the performer must Sit and watch the flame without blinking for as long as 5-10 minutes. This simple eye meditation technique has magical benefits for the eyes and the mind.

Jal Neti: Clogged nasal passages create compressions on the eye muscles and nerves causing problems in the eyesight. Jal neti is a form of shatkarma technique performed with water in neti pots and cleansing nasal passage by putting water through one and taking it out through the other. This technique clears the eye ducts and clear vision.

Rubber Neti: Rubber neti can be performed where there is a need for rigorous nasal passage cleansing. It is a form of Shatkarma and is usually performed after Jal neti. It helps in removing mucus or any other waste in the nasal passage. It works wonders for the treatment of sinus problems and improves eye health and memory.

Yoga Asanas: Many vision problems originate from a lack of flexibility and require an exercise of eye muscles. The proper flow of blood and oxygen through the eye's olfactory nerves is as necessary as the other organs. Advait yoga has been designed by Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, which includes an extensive series of alignment yoga that result in proper functions of eye health. Few of these asanas include Chakrasana, Sarvangasana, Matsya asana, Ustrasana, Urdhava Mukha Savansana, Sirsasana.

Flickering Meditation: Those who find themselves unable to close and calm their eyelids must know that their mind is messed up. Eye lids are the direct projection of the state of the mind. To avoid this, one must follow the 20-20-20 or Flickering meditation. After every twenty minutes of working on screens, one must close their eyes for twenty seconds or must look at 20 meters of distance for twenty seconds. It will help in the nourishment of conjunctival fluid in the eyes which will respect better eyesight.

