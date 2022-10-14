Exposure To Secondhand Smoke Can Double The Risk Of Eye Diseases: Did You Know This?

Not just smoking cigarettes, but exposure to secondhand smoke can damage your eyes, increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Smoking can increase risk of many serious health conditions, including eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts that can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated. But many of you may not be aware that exposure to secondhand smoke can also harm your eyes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), exposure to secondhand smoke can double the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that occur when the macula, a part of the retina, is damaged. If you smoke, you may develop the condition up to 5.5 years earlier than non-smokers.

Smoking cigarettes can damage parts of the eyes that are important for maintaining clear eyesight and vision, such as retina, lens and macula. Smoking is identified as a risk factor for two serious eye diseases: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

Age-related macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of vision impairment. Others causes include cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and uncorrected refractive errors.

Worldwide, there are more than 2 billion people with a vision impairment and almost half of these cases were preventable, according to the WHO.

Follow these tips to protect your eyes

Stop smoking cigarettes to avoid the health risks associated with it and protect your family from secondhand smoke.

Excessive screen time can lead to eye strain, dry eyes and headaches. If your job requires you to spend a longer time in front of the screen, follow the 20-20-20 rule (after 20 minutes of screen time, look at an object 20 feet (6m) away for at least 20 seconds).

Have regular eye exams so that eye disease can be detected early, which in turn can prevent vision loss.

Exposure to UV rays can damage your eyes. Wear sunglasses and brimmed hat outdoors to reduce the risk.

Take regular breaks during near activities like reading or using your mobile devices.

Wear eye protection when using tools and chemicals. If your eyes get expose to hazardous chemicals, the WHO advises to rinse your eyes immediately with clean water for at least 15 minutes and get it examined by an eye care professional as soon as possible.

Use only eye medication that is prescribed for you. Do not share other's eye medication.