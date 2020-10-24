As Delhi reels under another tryst with air pollution there has been a spike in the number of patients reporting irritation in eyes because of toxic pollutants. The noxious air causes dry eye disease which if left untreated could lead to vision problems. The air pollution reaches a peak in Delhi and its surrounding regions every winter when pollution from stubble burning and local sources combines with the suspended water droplets in the lower atmosphere to form a thick blanket of noxious smog thus creating health hazards. On Wednesday the capital city's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 258