As Delhi reels under another tryst with air pollution, there has been a spike in the number of patients reporting irritation in eyes because of toxic pollutants. The noxious air causes dry eye disease, which if left untreated, could lead to vision problems. The air pollution reaches a peak in Delhi and its surrounding regions every winter, when pollution from stubble burning and local sources combines with the suspended water droplets in the lower atmosphere to form a thick blanket of noxious smog, thus creating health hazards.

On Wednesday, the capital city's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 258, which falls in the 'poor' category. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) categorises air quality in the 0-50 range as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Increased screen time along with pollution plays havoc with vision health

As a result, various cases of irritation in eyes have been reported, especially in children as well as office-goers due to the deteriorating air quality. Children's eyes were already reeling under the increased screen time because of the coronavirus pandemic and now they are having irritation in eyes because of chemicals, and pollutants in the air. Dr Sandeep Buttan, Ophthalmologist and Global Technical Lead, Eye Health ASIA at Sightsavers, says, "Air pollution can have deleterious effects on the health of the eyes. Various pollutants such as suspended particulate matter, hydrocarbons, olefins, cyclohexene , nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon Monoxide etc. are responsible for most of the short term and long-term harm to our eyes."

Vision-related problems can range from mild to serious

As toxic pollutants come in contact with outer surface of the eye, especially cornea and conjunctiva, they feel itchy, irritated and become red with a moderate to sharp burning sensation. Dr Buttani says that the common eye problems associated with air pollution range from excessive watering and irritation in the eyes to more serious issues like early cataracts and macular degeneration. It is also associated with increased incidence of dry eyes and eye allergy with severe itching, redness, discharge, swelling of the eyes.

Tips to deal with these problems

According to Dr Buttani, you need to take a few extra precautions when there is a high level of environmental pollution in your surroundings. He lists a few things that you can do to keep your eyes safe.