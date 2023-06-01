Dry Eyes In Summer: Causes And Tips To Ease The Discomfort

As the mercury rises and the sun's rays intensify, so does the likelihood of experiencing dry eyes.

One of the common health problems faced by people in summer is dry eyes. Understand the causes and know how to alleviate the discomfort and maintain healthy eyes.

As the temperature rises and the sun shines brightly, many people find themselves experiencing the uncomfortable sensation of dry eyes during the summer months. The combination of increased heat, humidity, and exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to dryness, irritation, and even blurred vision.

Dr. Ravi Daruka, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, explains the causes of dry eyes during the summertime and effective tips to deal with it.

The Heat Factor

As the mercury rises and the sun's rays intensify, so does the likelihood of experiencing dry eyes. Blame it on the heat! The higher temperatures cause the moisture in your tears to evaporate more quickly, leaving your eyes parched and uncomfortable. To combat this, try to seek shade or spend more time in indoors during the hottest parts of the day. If venturing outside is unavoidable, wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat to protect your eyes from direct sun rays. By reducing the exposure to sweltering heat, you can help prevent excessive tear evaporation and maintain a more comfortable eye environment.

TRENDING NOW

The Air Conditioning Abyss

Ah, the sweet relief of air conditioning on scorching summer days! While it provides respite from the intense heat, it also plays a role in drying out your eyes. Air conditioners remove moisture from the air, resulting in lower humidity levels indoors. As a consequence, your eyes may become more vulnerable to dryness and irritation. To counter this, consider using a humidifier to add moisture back into the air, especially in the room where you spend the most time. Additionally, take regular breaks from air-conditioned environments to allow your eyes to adjust to natural humidity levels, or consider using lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes adequately hydrated.

Sunscreen And Squinting

We all know the importance of protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays, but what about our eyes? Excessive exposure to UV radiation can contribute to dry eyes. When you squint under the intense sunlight, it decreases the amount of moisture on the surface of your eyes. To counter this, wear sunglasses that offer 100 per cent UV protection whenever you venture outdoors on sunny days. Not only will this shield your eyes from the sun's harmful radiation, but it will also help reduce squinting and maintain a more comfortable level of moisture.

Hydration Habits

Staying hydrated is crucial not only for overall well-being but also for combating dry eyes in summer. The higher temperatures, coupled with increased outdoor activities and perspiration, can lead to dehydration. Try to drink 4-6 liters of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. Proper hydration supports tear production and helps maintain the lubrication of your eyes. If you find it challenging to remember to drink water, set reminders or carry a water bottle with you as a visual cue.

You may like to read

Digital Devices And Eye Breaks

In summertime, we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors and engaging in activities like scrolling through social media or reading e-books on our digital devices. Prolonged use of digital screens can contribute to dry eyes due to reduced blink rate and increased eye strain. Try to take regular breaks when using digital devices and follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This practice helps relax your eye muscles and encourages natural blinking, thus preventing dryness. Additionally, make a conscious effort to blink more frequently while using digital devices to keep your eyes moist and healthy.

Conclusion

Dry eyes can be a common complaint during the summer season, but understanding the causes and implementing preventive measures can help alleviate discomfort and maintain healthy eyes. By protecting your eyes from the sun, staying hydrated, using artificial tears, and practicing good eye hygiene, you can enjoy the summer months with improved eye comfort and overall well-being.

RECOMMENDED STORIES