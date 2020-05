If you stare at a computer screen for a long time, it may affect your vision. This is because computer and mobile phone screens emit blue light, which can cause dryness and irritation of eyes. Watching TV for a long time can also have the same effect. This is also known as digital eye syndrome. Therefore, you must consciously try to limit your screen time to ensure that your eyes stay healthy. This will also significantly bring down your risk of eye-related infections. Also Read - Boost your eye health: Include these 5 foods in your daily diet

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are today working from home. This also means that sometimes, you work for extended periods at a time. After that, you may just watch TV or catch a movie since there is nothing else to do. This puts pressure on your eyes.

No wonder that exposure to screens have increased during this time. As a result, many people today are complaining of dryness of eyes, irritation, redness, a feeling of grittiness and watering in the eyes. It may give you a headache too. Blurry vision can also be another symptom of digital eye syndrome. But if you reduce your screen time, you will be doing your eyes a big favour and you eye problems will disappear on its own.

Here we tell you how to take care of your eyes and bring down the symptoms of digital eye syndrome.

Take a break at regular intervals

If you work on the computer or watch too much TV, you need to move your eyes away from the screen at regular intervals. If you don’t do this, it may lead to damage of the ciliary muscles of your eyes. All you have to do to avoid this problem is perform some exercises at regular intervals. Focus on an object about 10 feet away for a few seconds. This will help you deal with screen-related eye problems.

Blink some more

If you are engrossed in your work, you will automatically blink less. This leads to dry eyes, blurry vision and tiredness of your eyes. To overcome this problem, just be conscious of this fact and remember to blink more frequently. This will give your eye muscles some much needed rest. Moreover, it will facilitate better circulation of moisture around the eyes and induce lubrication.

Roll Your Eyes

This will tone your eye muscles and stimulate circulation around the eyes. Try rolling your eyes in both directions about 20 times and see the difference it makes. Your digital eye syndrome symptoms will quickly disappear.

Give your eyes a massage

This is simple. Just rub your palms together to generate some heat. Then, place both your palms over your eyes for about ten minutes. You must keep your eyes closed during the entire time. This is great for your eyes.

Proper lighting matters

Please ensure that you work in a well-lit room. A dim or fluorescent light puts more pressure on your eyes. You must also avoid working in a dark room. This will put unnecessary strain on your eyes.