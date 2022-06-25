Common Eye Infections During The Monsoon And How To Prevent Them

Below are a few tips one must follow during monsoon season to prevent eye infections.

While the monsoons are enjoyed by many, it does bring a host of infections along with it. Eye infections are also common during the monsoon, and the most common ones include conjunctivitis, stye, and corneal ulcer. Hence, eye care is very important during the monsoon season.

Conjunctivitis or pink eye is most commonly caused by viruses or bacteria, some other irritating substances. It is an infectious disease and spreads easily during rain due to increased moisture in the air. Redness of eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from eyes, and itching in the eyes are common symptoms of conjunctivitis.

Eye stye is also very common during monsoon due to the bacterial infections. It occurs as a lump on the eyelid when one or more of the small glands near the base of your eyelashes get clogged. Dust particles and other substances can get caught in these glands promoting the bacteria to and multiply. Symptoms of stye include pus discharge, redness over eye lids, unbearable pain and bump in the eye.

Increased moisture in the air during monsoons creates a favourable condition for the viruses to grow and multiply. This can make you susceptible to corneal ulcer, which is commonly caused by infection with bacteria, viruses, fungi, or a parasite. It occurs as a painful, red eye, with mild to severe eye discharge and reduced vision.

Monsoon Eye Care Tips

Below, Dr. Sneha Madhur Kankaria, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shares a few tips one must keep in mind during monsoon season to prevent eye infections.

Maintain hygiene: This becomes important during the monsoons. Keep your hand towels, napkins, handkerchief clean and dry.

Do not share your personal items like, towels, eye makeup.

Do not touch/ rub your eyes as they are a host of thousands of bacteria that can infect your eye.

Avoid waterlogged areas: As they contain viruses, bacteria, and fungus.

Contact lens users must try and avoid use of contact lenses during the monsoons due to increased risk of infections. One can switch to glasses.

Visit an ophthalmologist if you have symptoms like red eye, sticky discharge, watering, pain, blurring of vision. Avoid the use of over-the-counter prescription.

Protect your eyes from rain splashes.

Take care of your contact lenses. Always wash your hands before handling the contact lenses. Keep a watch on the expiry date of the contact lenses as well as the cleaning solution.

Avoid splashing water into your eyes, as they may contain irritants.

In case of any eye infections, avoid sharing hand towels or napkins. Do not touch your eyes in case of any infection as it may spread to the other eye as well as others.

Avoid the use of eye makeup as it can be a catalyst for infections during monsoons.

Monsoon may increase craving for junk/street food, but this is not good for your eyes and overall wellbeing. So, eat healthy during the monsoon.

