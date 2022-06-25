- Health A-Z
While the monsoons are enjoyed by many, it does bring a host of infections along with it. Eye infections are also common during the monsoon, and the most common ones include conjunctivitis, stye, and corneal ulcer. Hence, eye care is very important during the monsoon season.
Conjunctivitis or pink eye is most commonly caused by viruses or bacteria, some other irritating substances. It is an infectious disease and spreads easily during rain due to increased moisture in the air. Redness of eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from eyes, and itching in the eyes are common symptoms of conjunctivitis.
Eye stye is also very common during monsoon due to the bacterial infections. It occurs as a lump on the eyelid when one or more of the small glands near the base of your eyelashes get clogged. Dust particles and other substances can get caught in these glands promoting the bacteria to and multiply. Symptoms of stye include pus discharge, redness over eye lids, unbearable pain and bump in the eye.
Increased moisture in the air during monsoons creates a favourable condition for the viruses to grow and multiply. This can make you susceptible to corneal ulcer, which is commonly caused by infection with bacteria, viruses, fungi, or a parasite. It occurs as a painful, red eye, with mild to severe eye discharge and reduced vision.
Below, Dr. Sneha Madhur Kankaria, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shares a few tips one must keep in mind during monsoon season to prevent eye infections.
Monsoon may increase craving for junk/street food, but this is not good for your eyes and overall wellbeing. So, eat healthy during the monsoon.
