7 Common Eye Problems Facing People Today

Having a knowledge of these common eye problems is important to prevent them or treat them at an early stage.

Eyes are one of the most important sense organs, but often we neglect this part of the body until there's a problem with the vision. As your eyes are stressed every day, you may experience vision related issues. It is important to have a knowledge of the common eye problems to prevent or treat at an early stage.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Nita Shah, Head of Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Mumbai, talks about the seven most common eye problems people face today as well as how to prevent or treat them.

1. Refractive Error

This is a very common vision problem, and it occurs when the shape of the eye prevents light from focusing directly on the retina. There are 4 common types of refractive errors - Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, Presbyopia. Refractive errors are usually treatable with the help of glasses, contact lenses or surgery when diagnosed early.

2. Cataract

This vison problem occurs when the clear natural lens of the eye becomes cloudy, usually caused due to ageing. However, there are other causes like trauma, congenital, diabetes, use of steroids, etc. which can accelerate the cataract formation. Luckily, it can be corrected with surgery.

3. Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar is above the normal limits. If the blood sugar is not under control, it can lead to a condition called diabetic retinopathy, wherein there are hemorrhages and other abnormalities seen on the retina. It is best to keep the blood sugar under control to prevent diabetic retinopathy.

4. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, thereby causing vision related issues. It is often caused by an abnormally high intraocular pressure. It is very common on people above 60 years of age.

5. Dry Eyes

Dry eyes occur when the tear glands are not able to produce enough tears to provide adequate moisture. It increases with age, environmental factors, other systemic conditions, increased use of gadgets, post eye surgery, etc.

6. Allergic Conjunctivitis

It is an inflammation of the conjunctiva (tissue that covers the inside of eyelids) and usually occurs when your eyes come into contact with an allergen, like pollen. The condition is usually seasonal with associated upper respiratory tract symptoms and complaints of redness, watering and itching.

7. Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration causes loss of the center of the field of vision. There are two types of age-related macular degeneration: dry and wet. Dry type ARMD may or may not require treatment. Wet type ARMD definitely requires treatment to prevent further and permanent vision loss.