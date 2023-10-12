Eye Health And Chronic Conditions: Managing Diabetes And Hypertension For Better Vision

World Sight Day 2023: Diabetes, Hypertension and its connection with eye health.

World Sight Day 2023: Diabetes and Hypertension are very prevalent diseases nowadays. Along with other organs, it affects the eyes as well. Early detection and treatment are essential as these changes may not be reversible. If you have diabetes, you should control your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure and give up harmful habits such as smoking. Dr. Udbhav Dorwal, Associate Director & Clinical Coordinator, Opthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida,shares that an annual eye check-up with an optometrist and ophthalmologist is a must for the early detection of diabetic or hypertensive patients. It encompasses visual acuity testing, slit-lamp examination and dilated eye examination. OCT and angiography help quantify and diagnose the extent of the disease while providing a framework for subsequent treatment.

Retinopathy has four stages.

Mild non-proliferative retinopathy: The earliest stage of the disease in which micro-aneurysms appear. Moderate non-proliferative retinopathy: Some retina blood vessels become obstructed as the disease progresses. Severe non-proliferative retinopathy: Several vessels are blocked, so some parts of the retina do not receive blood. Proliferative retinopathy: The retina produces signals for forming new blood vessels. The new blood vessels are fragile and abnormal, growing along the length of the retina and the vitreous surface. When these vessels lose blood, severe visual loss or blindness may result.

Treatment

Early diabetic retinopathy: The patient may not require any treatment apart from regular examinations and control of blood sugar levels.

Advanced diabetic retinopathy: Various treatment modalities may be required, depending upon the severity of the retinopathy. It may include retinal lasers, intra-vitreal injections and vitreo-retinal surgery in advanced stages.

Hypertensive Retinopathy

Hypertensive retinopathy occurs when high blood pressure damages the retina.

With hypertensive retinopathy, high blood pressure disrupts normal blood flow to your retina. Your retina needs enough blood for proper vision. Lack of adequate blood flow damages parts of your retina, potentially leading to vision loss and other complications. Hypertensive retinopathy may indicate that high blood pressure also affects other body organs. People with hypertensive retinopathy have a higher risk of developing heart disease and stroke. Most people may not have any symptoms, and some may have slight blurring of vision. Hence, routine fundus examination is a must. Without treatment, hypertensive retinopathy can lead to progressive blurring of vision, swelling in the retina (macular oedema), retinal detachment or vitreous haemorrhage. Treatment involves checking your blood pressure, lifestyle changes, regular check-ups and treating any complications at the earliest.

