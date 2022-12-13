Eye Headaches: How Are They Any Different From Others?

Headache can be a symptom of any other condition. Most of the time, it is not even a thing to worry about. However, the most challenging part of the pain could be tracing and understanding its cause. Headaches though generalized do differ in their severity and the part of the head they might affect. Among the many causes of headaches, one could be eye strain or vision getting weaker.

Sometimes it could be eye strain which can be taken for a headache. It is usually caused by improper focusing of the eyes or when the two eyes are not properly aligned. This kind of headache usually starts after a person spends extended periods before a computer or television screen.

What do eye-strain headaches feel like?

A thing about eye-strain headaches is that it goes away once you rest up for some time. It doesn't mean that your eye is injured or damaged. It could just mean that your eye muscles have been strained. The following are some typical symptoms of an eye-strain headache-

The pain appears after you have spent prolonged hours before a screen or have been reading for an extended period The pain will get better if you leave the screen for some time or take a short nap. Unlike other headaches, this pain will not be accompanied by digestive symptoms such as nausea or vomiting. The pain is usually behind or around the eyes.

How to know if your eyesight is getting weaker?

Among the many other reasons that might cause eye strain is uncorrected vision. If your vision is uncorrected, your eyes will have to work harder to form images. This can put a lot of strain on the eyes. Here are a few signs that you might need glasses.

You might have a blurry distant vision. For instance, in school, a child sitting on the last bench might not be able to see the blackboard. Sometimes a person might have blurry view of things both near and far A person's night vision might get reduced over time. You might find it difficult to see things at night. Sometimes a person can find changes in their typing speed or reading speed due to changing perception of the character font sizes. You might complain of persistent headaches that usually get triggered after you put a strain on your eyes One experiences glare in low-light or dim-light conditions.

Computer vision syndrome

This eye strain happens due to repetitive motion of the eyes while a person is sitting in front of a computer screen. Especially when a person is typing, they might look down at the paper and then back to the screen. This leads to your eye focusing and re-focusing all the time. Also as you read on the screen, your eyes might follow the same path over and over again.