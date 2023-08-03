Conjunctivitis Symptoms: All You Need To Know About Types of Conjunctivitis

Eye Flu in India

Although there are several varieties of conjunctivitis caused by bacteria, viruses, or allergies, the most common variety at the moment is predominantly an acute viral infection that progresses on its own schedule.

Cases of Conjunctivitis, also known as eye flu or pink eye, are rising across India. With over 100 cases per day, Delhi is currently the worst-hit state in the country. According to healthcare experts, the monsoon season is often when conjunctivitis cases peak each year. However, due to the unusually intense, nonstop rains and flooding this year, there has been an increase in cases of eye flu.

What Is Conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis, also referred to as "eye flu," is a common eye illness in India and other countries. A thin, translucent membrane that covers the white of the eye and the inside of the eyelids, the conjunctiva, is affected. Eye virus is extremely contagious and spreads quickly, especially among children and in crowded settings. The five varieties of conjunctivitis that are frequently observed in India, along with its symptoms, causes, treatments, and preventative measures, will all be covered in this article.

Symptoms of Eye Flu

In the beginning, a patient with conjunctivitis typically experiences mild symptoms such as eye burning, fatigue, and irritation. However, if the illness worsens, one could experience signs like:

Redness Itching Tearing Discharge Adaptability to Light eyelid swelling and pain Some people may experience blurry vision.

The illness may be brought on by germs, viruses, or allergies and, in certain situations, it may be very contagious.

Types of Conjunctivitis (Eye Flu)

As cases are rising exponentially in the country, here is a list of eye flu and its distinct symptoms:

Viral Conjunctivitis

Viral conjunctivitis, the most common type of conjunctivitis, is caused by a virus, typically the same virus that also causes the common cold.It spreads quickly from person to person and through contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.The symptoms include redness, fluid discharge, irritation, and light sensitivity.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Red eyes, sticky discharge, and a gritty feeling in the eyes are all symptoms of bacterial conjunctivitis. It can spread through direct contact or the exchange of personal items with an affected person.

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergen-induced conjunctivitis can be brought on by pollen, dust mites, pet dander, or certain chemicals. It usually affects both eyes and is not spread by other people. Symptoms include severe itching, redness, and extensive tearing.

Chemical Conjunctivitis

Exposure to irritants or chemicals, such as chlorine in swimming pools, smoke, or cleaning products, can result in chemical conjunctivitis. Accidental splashes of dangerous substances might also cause it. Severe eye pain, redness, and watery discharge are symptoms.

Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)

A less frequent type of conjunctivitis known as GPC is characterised by the development of big bumps (papillae) on the inside of the eyelids. Itching, redness, mucous discharge, and discomfort while using contacts are some of the symptoms.

How Does Conjunctivitis Spread?

Conjunctivitis, sometimes known as the "eye flu," is spread through physical contact. A perfectly fit individual can get an infection by coming into contact with an infected person's eye fluids and then touching their own eyes.

Everyone must understand the symptoms of conjunctivitis and take proper care to stop the infection from spreading. We spoke to experts to understand what one should do to stay safe and how one should deal with the infection once infected. Scroll down to know everything.

How To Stay Safe From Conjunctivitis?

Doctors in Delhi are urging people to take all measures, particularly in crowded areas, due to an increase in occurrences of conjunctivitis and other eye illnesses. To avoid contracting eye flu, follow these precautions.

Practice Good Hand Hygiene Warm or cold Compresses when experiencing pain or eye irritation. Use artificial tears Avoid Eye Makeup when suffering from eye flu Avoid Eye touching or Rubbing

Note: Do not self-medicate or take over counter eye drops. Consult an eye care professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

