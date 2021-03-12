Eye diseases can wreak havoc without timely intervention. It is very important for everyone to understand the silent signs that your eye is trying to tell you when things are not right. There are many diseases that are associated with your eye — one of the most common and deadly ones is retinopathy. According to a study older adults with eye disease retinopathy are at increased risk of having a stroke, as well as dementia. Also Read - Prevent macular degeneration with Ayurveda: Know the symptoms to look out for

What Is Retinopathy?

There are various diseases that are associated with your retina. Retinal diseases can affect any part of your retina — a thin layer of the tissues which is present on the inside back wall of your eye. The retina contains several light-sensitive cells that help a person to understand the visual informations — the retina sends these informations to the brain which enables you to see the visuals and recognize them.

Some Of The Risk Factors Of This Condition Are

1. Your smoking habit can raise your risk of suffering from retinopathy.

2. Obesity can up your risk too.

3. A person suffering from diabetes or other chronic diseases can also develop this condition easily.

4. A family history is also a risk factor.

Patients Of Retinopathy At Higher Risk Of Having A Stroke

The study has indicated that compared with participants not diagnosed with retinopathy, those with retinopathy were more than twice as likely to have a stroke. Almost 70 per cent or more were likely to get dementia.

Retinopathy often refers to retinal vascular disease or damage to the retina caused by abnormal blood flow. Speaking to the media, the study author said, “A retinal photo that shows a magnified look at the back of the eye, including the retina and optic nerve, is cheaper and faster to perform than an MRI, so we’re wondering if it might be a good screening tool to see who could benefit from a referral to a neurologist for a brain MRI,” said researcher Michelle P. Lin from Mayo Clinic Jacksonville in Florida.

Retinopathy & Stroke — Understanding The Relationship

Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

For this study, the team examined the association of retinopathy with stroke, dementia, and the risk of death in 5,543 adults (average age of 56 years).

Participants during those years were interviewed about many aspects of their medical history and health behaviours, and in addition, they received a retinal scan photo to look for signs of retinopathy.

The odds were calculated after adjusting for risk factors including age, high blood pressure, diabetes, and if they smoke.

“If you have retinopathy, work closely with your primary care doctor to alter your vascular risk factors and ask to be screened for cognitive impairment. You may be referred to a neurologist for evaluation and possibly a brain MRI,” said Lin.

Some Of The Warning Symptoms Of This Condition

To defeat the condition, one is required to understand the symptoms. Here are some of the signs to look out for:

1. Blurry or distorted vision.

2. The person may also suffer from defective side vision

3. Lost of vision completely.

4. One of the most common symptoms of this condition also includes — seeing floating cobwebs.

Therefore, the key is to stay alert and never ignore any of the signs.