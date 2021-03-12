Eye diseases can wreak havoc without timely intervention. It is very important for everyone to understand the silent signs that your eye is trying to tell you when things are not right. There are many diseases that are associated with your eye — one of the most common and deadly ones is retinopathy. According to a study older adults with eye disease retinopathy are at increased risk of having a stroke as well as dementia. What Is Retinopathy? There are various diseases that are associated with your retina. Retinal diseases can affect any part of your retina — a thin